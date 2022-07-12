ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Crystal Fantasy owner Joy Brown Meredith running for Palm Springs City Council

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468HiS_0gdEYI1M00

Joy Brown Meredith, a prominent Palm Springs shop owner who has helped lead several civic organizations and lived in the city for over 40 years, is running for city council.

Meredith confirmed her candidacy for the District 3 seat, which was first reported by The Palm Springs Post, on Monday. That seat is currently held by Geoff Kors, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

Meredith is the third candidate to signal intention to run for the seat in District 3, which includes a portion of downtown as well as a swath of Palm Springs north and east of it.

Palm Springs Human Rights Commission Chair Ron deHarte launched his campaign in January, while Julia Kabik, who works at the DA Computers store, filed paperwork to run in April. On Monday, the candidates will be able to start gathering the signatures needed to get on the ballot.

Meredith moved to Palm Springs in 1978 and opened Crystal Fantasy, a gift store specializing in crystals and other holistic items, about nine years later. She said she was driven to run for council largely by her desire to keep Palm Springs “the beautiful city that it is.” She said she has lived in District 3 since 1991.

“I just want to support my city,” she said. “I plan on living here until I'm not living anymore. So you know, I'm not coming here for a little while and then moving someplace else. I love this city; I'm not trying to just, like, leave my mark or something like that.”

Aside from Crystal Fantasy, Meredith is probably best known for serving as the current president of Main Street Palm Springs, an organization that advocates for local businesses and their interests to city government.

She's also been involved with dozens of other community organizations and committees over the years, including some sponsored by the city.

Those roles include serving as the chair of the Palm Springs Police Advisory Board and three years spent on the Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Commission. She is also a part of groups that help to put on several current and former city events, including Villagefest, Green Friday, Pop Up Palm Springs and Shopping for a Cause.

Meredith said her passion for the community has led her to get involved with causes and organizations that deeply mattered to her, as well as some where she didn't feel as personal a connection but believed she could be of help.

Now, she said, it feels like the right time to bring the skills and perspectives gained through decades of service to city council.

“I'm not young,” she said. “I would like to take advantage of (the opportunity) now. And I just would like to try to run a little bit of a different sort of a campaign, a little more local grassroots.”

She said she's planning a positive campaign where she will not criticize her competitors.

She also said she will look to find ways to balance the city’s different communities and interests, including tourism, youth and retired people.

“I have children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that were all mostly born here,” she said. “I've seen a lot of different things from a lot of different vantage points, including being a parent within the schools and the Boys and Girls Club.”

Last year, the city of Palm Springs revoked the permit for Meredith's business Joy of Cannabis, saying it was growing cannabis in a portion of a storage unit where it was not allowed.

In May, Meredith’s attorney dropped an appeal of that decision about a week before it was set to be heard by the city council.

“I didn’t see that it was going to be worth my while to keep fighting,” she said this week. “There were obviously those that wanted it to be that way, so I just didn’t want to keep fighting like that. It’s not the way I want to live my life.”

She said that revocation had not influenced her decision to run for city council.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordgazette.net

Med spa opens in Beaumont

Andie Bradley of Loma Linda Aesthetics Med Spa recently celebrated the grand opening of her newly relocated office in Beaumont with the support of Beaumont Mayor Lloyd White and Art Welch, representative for State Senator Rosalicie Ochoa-Bogh. Loma Linda Aesthetics Med Spa is at 851 E. Sixth St., Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Disney community in Rancho Mirage: A look at first phase of ‘Cotino’

The Rancho Mirage Planning Commission will consider a tentative tract map of the first segment of the Disney-themed community Cotino at their meeting Thursday afternoon. Public comment and testimony will be heard ahead of the discussion. Local residents, some of whom have voiced concerns about traffic or water usage may speak before the commission. Many others have shared excitement for the development.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont Summit Station setback by commission

The Beaumont Planning Commission has echoed a strong message of opposition to the proposed Beaumont Summit Station that could have added another warehouse along Cherry Valley Boulevard. The recommendation to deny the project will now have a final say from the Beaumont City Council. In August 2021 Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Exeter...
BEAUMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
nbcpalmsprings.com

City Announces Removal of Statue of Former Palm Springs Mayor

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Following an emotional court battle, the city. announced today that a statue of former Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert in. front of City Hall will be removed Wednesday. The will be carried out by the Palm Desert-based Art Collective Fine. Art Services, beginning at 7...
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert City Hall closed due to a cut electrical main line

Palm Desert City Hall has been shut down for the day after a contractor cut an electrical main line. If you need to reach city staff, you can do so by their direct email or by emailing info@cityofpalmdesert.org. For a staff directory, visit: http://cityofpalmdesert.org/our-city/staff-directory Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. The post Palm Desert City Hall closed due to a cut electrical main line appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs City council and local business owners are set to discuss Economic Assistance

At the Palm Springs City council meeting local business owners are requesting to recreate an Economic Assistance model called Facade Improvement Grant Program. Some commercial-retail business owners would like for the program to assist with securing their property and help with exterior maintenance of their property. Most recently in 2018, businesses were receiving help through The post Palm Springs City council and local business owners are set to discuss Economic Assistance appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystals#Parks And Recreation#Politics Local#Election Local#Crystal Fantasy#Palm Springs City Council#The Palm Springs Post#Da Computers
thelog.com

Lake Perris To Have New Marina Operation

PERRIS— On July 1, Rec-Out SoCal began rebuilding a new marina, marina store, and other facilities at Lake Perris to provide a greater range of service to the one million visitors that visit each year. Lake Perris’s first marina was built in the early 80’s and the lake has been operating with out a marina and store since 2019.
PERRIS, CA
point2homes.com

5367 Capary Road, Jurupa Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92509

This great home is right outside the heart of Riverside, in between the 91 and 60 highway. She sits on a great lot, on a quiet neighborhood, with an amazing view of the mountains. This is a large home hosting 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and private backyard where your family can run free!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Power restored to more than 3,100 customers following transformer fire

Southern California Edison has restored power to 3,117 customers in Palm Springs who were without power after a transformer fire this morning. At 3:45 a.m., neighbors reported hearing an explosion at the Gallery Apartments on East Ramon Road. A fire then quickly ignited after the transformer explosion. The incident knocked out power for residents in The post Power restored to more than 3,100 customers following transformer fire appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
House Digest

The Most Beautiful Old Hollywood Houses In Palm Springs

According to Harper's Bazaar, Old Hollywood was a glamorous era between the '30s and '60s when movie stars like Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland lit up the big screen. The glitzy aesthetic captures the entertainment and luxurious fashion of the time. The nostalgia inherent to the style embodies the lifestyle of the movers and shakers who made Hollywood what it was. Old Hollywood real estate is still alive, featuring stunning homes built with glamorous features and luxe designs for stars like Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and other icons.
redlandscommunitynews.com

Mission to protect Santa Ana River Wash habitat continues

Just the words “Santa Ana” connote dryness. The Santa Ana winds sweep through Southern California, whipping around dust and brush, propelling the region into fire season. The Santa Ana River Wash, also, is dry for much of the year. While dryness conjures imagery of wilted plants, arid desert landscapes and brittle sunbaked animal skeletons, the Santa Ana River Wash is flush with life — you just have to know what to look for.
SANTA ANA, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree announces pending resignation

At the conclusion of the July 12 Banning city council meeting, Mayor Kyle Pingree announced that he would resign early from his position as of Aug. 31, and that his property has been listed for sale as he prepares to move out-of-state. According to his employer at Banning-based Precision Material...
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs man struck by car in Cathedral City

A Palm Springs man was hospitalized this morning, after being hit by a car on a busy Cathedral City road Thursday night. Police said the man, who appeared drunk, was reportedly jaywalking across East Palm Canyon, near Cree Road, when he was struck at around 10:40 p.m. last night. The man suffered moderate injuries and The post Palm Springs man struck by car in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works

In Banning, a new emergency shelter, across the street from a homeless encampment, is in the works. Many of you have seen it heading east into the Valley on Interstate 10. Pallet shelters located off Interstate 10 “This is a huge social issue and it's not just in this town or in this state, it's The post Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Perris park to get multi-million dollar upgrade

Perris will spend $8.5 million expanding and upgrading 62-year-old Foss Field Park. The money, part of California’s recently passed budget, was part of $300 million secured by State Sen. Richard Roth, and Assemblyman Jose Medina, both Democrats from Riverside, according to a statement on the city’s website. Possible...
PERRIS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Seasonal decline in home sales starting to play out in Palm Springs, across Coachella Valley

Home sales in Palm Springs saw a decline of 17% in June as a seasonal dip began to play out, mirroring much of the Coachella Valley. According to the latest Greater Palm Springs Realtors Desert Housing Report, sales throughout the valley in June declined 23% compared to that month last year. That’s partially in line with the traditional seasonal sales slumps, and partially because of the lack of housing stock, especially homes priced under $500,000.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy