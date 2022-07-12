ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Prime Day gaming PC deals: Deep discounts on lightning-fast PCs

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
 2 days ago
Gamers unite! Well, maybe you don’t want to unite as you may be playing against each other. But you can at least get together to realize there are some great deals to celebrate right now. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can upgrade your home setup for gaming. That’s right, the Prime Day gaming PC deals are almost too good to believe.

Prime Day is great for many reasons. The main one is that you’ll see some of the lowest prices of the year on your favorite items. Check out the Amazon Prime Day 2022 hub to make sure you aren’t missing any of the deals that you want. BGR’s list of the best bargains and deals will steer you in the right direction of our favorite sales.

Prime Day gaming PC deals are some of the best deals during this two-day sales event. So make sure you get them while you can.

Get your Prime Day gaming PC deals now

A top brand for your gaming PCs, CyberPowerPC has a ton of deals this Prime Day. The top option is the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool Gaming PC. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.8GHz 8-Core processor, an AMD B550 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

This has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB video card to boost your graphics. It can connect multiple ways and features a liquid cool CPU as well as a tempered glass side case panel. The custom RGB case lighting can help tie your gaming room together.

It comes with a keyboard and mouse to fill out your set. Normally, this is $1,659.99 and it’s a great set. But right now, you can get it for only $1,268.99.

There are other CyberPowerPC options available during Prime Day. The Gamer Master Gaming PC offers an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 3.9GHz 6-Core processor, 16GB of RAM, 500GB of SSD, and 2TB of HDD storage. With a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB video card, it’s a solid option to look at.

This also comes with a keyboard and mouse. Save $316 by getting it for just $953.99.

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC and Gamer Xtreme Gaming PC are also both discounted. They are only $854.99 and $683.99 respectively, which are huge discounts.

Check out the HP gaming PC deals

One of our favorite brands when it comes to computers, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop will get you into the game. It boasts a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400F processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics. You’ll get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

It is set up with Windows 11 and your gaming and streaming won’t be the same, thanks to the efficient performance of the computer. It offers dual display support, allowing you to configure your setup how you like it.

Get the tower for only $543.99, saving you 25% with the Prime Day gaming PC deal.

Another option is the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop configured with an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. This delivers high-speed performance and phenomenal graphics.

There are nine USB ports to utilize. This also has Windows 11 Home and is durable and stylish. It’s down to only $620.49.

Other Prime Day gaming PC deals

Those aren’t the only choices for you. Take a look at these and save big while they’re discounted and in stock.

Comments / 0

BGR.com

BGR.com

