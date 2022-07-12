ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Cane River and Natchitoches to receive National Park Service Community Assistance Grant to develop an outdoor recreation plan

By Natchitoches Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park Service (NPS) Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA) announced the selection of nine new communities and partners across the South Atlantic-Gulf Region to receive expert NPS consultation to help spur local recreation, conservation, and economic development opportunities. The recipients — located in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana,...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fire departments learn about woodlands fires

Training Officer Johnny Adams from Fire District 4 covered Wildlands Fires at the Natchitoches City Fire Training facility on July 12. Topics included the role and determining factors of when and how structural firefighters should engage in wildlands or woods fires and when to call for outside agencies and assist the State and Federal Wildlands firefighters. Adams also talked about and played a sobering video about the 19 Granite Mountain hotshot firefighters who perished in an Arizona wildfire that unexpectedly changed direction and overran their position. Approximately 30 Firefighters from NFD, Fire Districts 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6 attended the training.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Explainer: How Alexandria utility bills are estimated

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents of Alexandria have not received their utility bills in over a month, leaving some wondering when their next bill is coming and if they will be able to afford it. Debra Toomer has been waiting for over a month to receive her latest utility bill...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Update on the power outage in Natchez

The Village of Natchez is experiencing a power outage. According to newly installed Mayor Patsy Ward Hoover, the community is in need of water, ice, and meals for its seniors. Generators are needed as well if they are available. Hoover has contacted the Red Cross and they should be coming to the area. The Natchitoches Sheriff Department is providing water and ice and someone will be in the Village to receive it. One bag of ice will be issued per person.
NATCHEZ, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPL Summer Reading Program – Witness the Magic of Summer Reading

The Natchitoches Parish Library (NPL) will host its final Summer Reading Program (SRP) performer, Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic Show, next week. You don’t want to miss this unique blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and sensational magic… all combined with an educational approach that is all about having fun with books!
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Should north La. foot storm restoration costs?

Louisiana Public Service (LPSC) Commissioner Foster Campbell of Bossier City has an issue with the way customers in North Louisiana are being treated by utility companies when it comes to storm damage costs. If you look at the details on your utility bill you’ll notice a charge for “storm restoration.”...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox26houston.com

Hundreds of fish dying in Houston area neighborhood's dry pond

RICHMOND, Texas - Hundreds of fish are dying in a Houston-area pond as a devastating drought continues across Texas. Residents in the Lakes of Mission Grove neighborhood in Richmond reached out to FOX 26 with their concerns. Over the last few days, they say hundreds of fish started to die.
RICHMOND, TX
#Cane River#Camping#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Info#The National Park Service#Nps#Rtca
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hospital In Louisiana

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - Back on February 26, Jessica Schwehm’s home caught fire around 3 a.m. The flames took over her son’s room and laundry room, with nothing surviving the disaster. She says the fire started from a plugged-in space heater that wasn’t turned on. Currently, the home...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Fish Seized by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Donated to Help Combat Hunger

Fish Seized by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Donated to Help Combat Hunger. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on July 11, 2022, that Enforcement Division agents worked with the Venice Marina and the non-profit Hunters for the Hungry to donate seized fish to the New Orleans Mission in conjunction with the Second Harvest Food Bank.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Vernon Parish School Board Will Advertise for Seven Positions

Vernon Parish School Board met yesterday morning, Board member Shad Stewart was absent. The Board adopted millage rates for the 2022 tax year. The Board will advertise for:. Promotional Assistant Principal position at West Leesville Elementary. Promotional Assistant Principal position at Leesville High School. Promotional Assistant Principal position at Parkway...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Wide Open Eats

Once Essential to Survival, Louisiana’s la Boucherie Tradition Lives on Today

Before refrigeration, grocery stores, and modern conveniences, the people of Southern Louisiana had to find ways to nourish themselves safely. Due to the harsh weather and hard labor, protein was paramount for feeding families. Out of necessity, the custom of Boucheries came about, usually held in the fall and early spring as a communal activity. A group of local families would gather to slaughter a hog, and the meat would be divided between them. To keep it fair, each family would take a turn providing the animal for slaughter for la Boucherie.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Wiley’s Weather

Wiley Butler | National Weather Service Cooperative Weather Observer. An anomalous, stout high pressure aloft weather system located over southern Colorado and northern New Mexico produced heat index values across Natchitoches Parish of 110 – 116 degrees after noon Sunday, July 10. Weather sensors (ambient temperature + relative humidity value combined) indicated a 116 degree heat index value at Natchitoches during the 3-4 p.m. hours.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KATC News

Canadian company building $110M sawmill in Louisiana

PLAIN DEALING, La. (AP) — A Canadian forestry products company has begun work on a $110 million sawmill in northwest Louisiana, officials said Monday. The Teal Jones Group bought sawmills in Antlers, Oklahoma; Kinsale and Martinsville, Virginia; and Liberty, Mississippi, between 2013 and 2021, but this will be the first it has built in the United States, a spokesman said in an email Monday.
LOUISIANA STATE

