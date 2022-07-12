Cane River and Natchitoches to receive National Park Service Community Assistance Grant to develop an outdoor recreation plan

The Village of Natchez is experiencing a power outage. According to newly installed Mayor Patsy Ward Hoover, the community is in need of water, ice, and meals for its seniors. Generators are needed as well if they are available. Hoover has contacted the Red Cross and they should be coming to the area. The Natchitoches Sheriff Department is providing water and ice and someone will be in the Village to receive it. One bag of ice will be issued per person.

NATCHEZ, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO