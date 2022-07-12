ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The 2010 Patriots' Offense Could Be A Blueprint For the 2022 Packers

By Chris Callaway
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret how much Davante Adams meant to the Green Bay Packers. While his on-field production will be hard to replace, there is precedent for a team surviving the loss of a Hall of Fame-caliber receiver coming off a historically great run. If Packers fans need a blueprint of what...

The Spun

Patriots Officially Announce Significant Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots are making some significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the Pats traded former first-round pick N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday, the New England organization confirmed that news. The Patriots did not reveal the terms of...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Darnell Mooney, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Entering the 2022 season, Bears WR Darnell Mooney is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the offense. It’s a role he’s been preparing for going back to last season. “There were days when [Allen Robinson] didn’t practice and I took that as an opportunity to let whoever was watching know,” he said via the Athletic’s Dan Pompei. “Like A-Rob’s our dude, but if anything happens to A-Rob, we’re going to be fine because I’m gonna ball out.”
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Gives Big Update on 2022 NFL Season and Career

The 2022 NFL season is only two months away, and Aaron Rodgers is ready to win another championship before he retires. But when will Rodgers call it a career, and will he be a member of the Green Bay Packers when he decides to let the game go? During the offseason, The Packers quarterback told reporters he will be with the team for the rest of his career.
Yardbarker

Defense, not offense, might be Packers' biggest strength in 2022

For the majority of Aaron Rodgers' career (and that is putting it lightly), the Packers have been an offensive team. They have been offensive-dominant and offensive-focused. The franchise decided to take that route for good reason. The Packers have had one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time at their disposal for more than a decade-and-a-half. They have also had some of the best receiving cores in the game. Fans, of course, remember the 2011 core of Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, James Jones and Randall Cobb. Then, Davante Adams would later become a multi-time All-Pro. However, outside of the team's Super Bowl defense in 2010 that was led by legends like Charles Woodson, Clay Matthews and Nick Collins, the franchise has had few top-notch defenses over its time with Rodgers at quarterback. That is why the Packers haven't reached as many Super Bowls as they should have over the last decade-and-a-half. They weren't complete enough. However, that is starting to change.
USA TODAY

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy has a to-do list before he retires in July 2025

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy outlined his next three years on Wednesday, sharing with local media what he’d like to accomplish in his role. Along with several Packers alumni, Murphy was preparing to head out on the Packers Road Trip, a four-day event that will see the group zip across western and central Wisconsin to surprise fans at hospitals, businesses, camps, event venues and community centers. But first, Murphy looked further ahead as his time as Packers president wanes.
Yardbarker

Packers defensive backs coach Jerry Gray makes defense even more formidable

The Green Bay Packers have arguably the best secondary in the league heading into 2022. They are led by maybe the best trio of cornerbacks in the league in All-Pro Jaire Alexander, standout Rasul Douglas (led team in interceptions last season with five), and talented NFL sophomore Eric Stokes (led all rookies with 13 passees defensed last season). Green Bay's defense also has an elite safety pairing Adrian Amos (career-high 93 tackles last season) and Darnell Savage (started each of his 46 career games). What makes this defensive backfield even scarier is their position coach. defensive backs coach Jerry Gray is a former four-time Pro Bowl safety and has coached defense in both college and the NFL for the last 26 years. His experience makes this unit even scarier.
Yardbarker

Bears Week 2 Against The Packers Is So Much More Important Now

The Chicago Bears are one of the most historic franchises in the NFL. They have been around for over 100 years and have the accolades to go with history. The Bears travel to Green Bay to play the Packers on Sunday Night Football in week two and making history is on the line that night.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Panthers

Lions DT Michael Brockers said the team, especially the young players on the roster, has bought in completely to HC Dan Campbell‘s system and they’re going to be a force in the future. “(Opponents) knew we were coming the whole 60 minutes of the game,” Brockers said via...
