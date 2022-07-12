The 2010 Patriots' Offense Could Be A Blueprint For the 2022 Packers
By Chris Callaway
zonecoverage.com
2 days ago
It’s no secret how much Davante Adams meant to the Green Bay Packers. While his on-field production will be hard to replace, there is precedent for a team surviving the loss of a Hall of Fame-caliber receiver coming off a historically great run. If Packers fans need a blueprint of what...
The regular season means little to the Green Bay Packers in 2022. The team has won 39 games across the last three regular seasons, but postseason failures have left fans frustrated. Aaron Rodgers may be one of the best quarterbacks to ever play, but at 38 years old, his days...
Packers fans express frustration over unenthusiastic training camp preview, believing that new wide receivers in Green Bay won’t hold team back. Mike Tanier, a senior analyst at Football Outsiders, released an NFC North training camp preview today, and his ho-hum analysis of the Green Bay Packers wide receiver situation left fans feeling frustrated.
The New England Patriots are making some significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the Pats traded former first-round pick N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday, the New England organization confirmed that news. The Patriots did not reveal the terms of...
Entering the 2022 season, Bears WR Darnell Mooney is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the offense. It’s a role he’s been preparing for going back to last season. “There were days when [Allen Robinson] didn’t practice and I took that as an opportunity to let whoever was watching know,” he said via the Athletic’s Dan Pompei. “Like A-Rob’s our dude, but if anything happens to A-Rob, we’re going to be fine because I’m gonna ball out.”
The 2022 NFL season is only two months away, and Aaron Rodgers is ready to win another championship before he retires. But when will Rodgers call it a career, and will he be a member of the Green Bay Packers when he decides to let the game go? During the offseason, The Packers quarterback told reporters he will be with the team for the rest of his career.
For the majority of Aaron Rodgers' career (and that is putting it lightly), the Packers have been an offensive team. They have been offensive-dominant and offensive-focused. The franchise decided to take that route for good reason. The Packers have had one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time at their disposal for more than a decade-and-a-half. They have also had some of the best receiving cores in the game. Fans, of course, remember the 2011 core of Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, James Jones and Randall Cobb. Then, Davante Adams would later become a multi-time All-Pro. However, outside of the team's Super Bowl defense in 2010 that was led by legends like Charles Woodson, Clay Matthews and Nick Collins, the franchise has had few top-notch defenses over its time with Rodgers at quarterback. That is why the Packers haven't reached as many Super Bowls as they should have over the last decade-and-a-half. They weren't complete enough. However, that is starting to change.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy outlined his next three years on Wednesday, sharing with local media what he’d like to accomplish in his role. Along with several Packers alumni, Murphy was preparing to head out on the Packers Road Trip, a four-day event that will see the group zip across western and central Wisconsin to surprise fans at hospitals, businesses, camps, event venues and community centers. But first, Murphy looked further ahead as his time as Packers president wanes.
The Green Bay Packers have arguably the best secondary in the league heading into 2022. They are led by maybe the best trio of cornerbacks in the league in All-Pro Jaire Alexander, standout Rasul Douglas (led team in interceptions last season with five), and talented NFL sophomore Eric Stokes (led all rookies with 13 passees defensed last season). Green Bay's defense also has an elite safety pairing Adrian Amos (career-high 93 tackles last season) and Darnell Savage (started each of his 46 career games). What makes this defensive backfield even scarier is their position coach. defensive backs coach Jerry Gray is a former four-time Pro Bowl safety and has coached defense in both college and the NFL for the last 26 years. His experience makes this unit even scarier.
The Chicago Bears are one of the most historic franchises in the NFL. They have been around for over 100 years and have the accolades to go with history. The Bears travel to Green Bay to play the Packers on Sunday Night Football in week two and making history is on the line that night.
Lions DT Michael Brockers said the team, especially the young players on the roster, has bought in completely to HC Dan Campbell‘s system and they’re going to be a force in the future. “(Opponents) knew we were coming the whole 60 minutes of the game,” Brockers said via...
