Athens, AL

New Publix to open in Athens on Wednesday

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A new Publix location will open this week in Athens’ Midtown Centre.

According to a Facebook post from Ming Commercial Real Estate Group, the grocery store will open on Wednesday, July 13, It is the second Publix location in the City of Athens.

The post states the store will be the latest Publix prototype featuring a revised store layout, self-checkout lanes, and a mezzanine-area for customers to eat on-site.

According to our news partners at al.com, the store will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The store will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The pharmacy portion of the store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Alabama

Franchisee opens first Scooter’s Coffee in her Hometown. July 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee to Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Russellville announces lineup for Watermelon Festival

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Russellville’s Watermelon Festival announced a lineup full of incredible music acts ahead of the event in August. According to the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association, the festival will be held on August 19 and 20 on Jackson Avenue in Russellville. The festival offers arts...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAFF

Derrick Street homeless camp in Huntsville to be shut down on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is shutting down the Derrick Street homeless encampment. Every person living at the site must be gone by 11 a.m. on July 15. Many city leaders believe the site is a public health concern. But, homeless advocates believe this displacement threatens the lives of the people who live there.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
