Andy Biggs backs Rusty Bowers' opponent, a guy who says the devil stole the 2020 election

By Laurie Roberts, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

It’s payback time for House Speaker Rusty Bowers. The daggers have been sharpened, honed and otherwise serrated and they are coming for him.

No less than Donald Trump, Arizona’s own Rep. Andy Biggs and state GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward are backing Bowers’ opponent in his state Senate race — a guy who believes the devil stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

No, seriously.

“This is a real conspiracy headed up by the devil himself,” former state Sen. David Farnsworth explained, during last week’s Clean Elections debate for the Senate seat in Mesa’s Legislative District 10.

Apparently, embracing fringe characters who believe in Biblical election conspiracies has become something of a thing for some of our leading lights.

Better that, apparently, than supporting a lifelong diehard conservative Republican who committed the unpardonable sin of holding onto his integrity when Trump came calling.

Bowers wouldn't give in to the crazy

Bowers is one of those rare Republican officials who declined to give into the collective psychosis that descended upon Arizona after Joe Biden was elected president.

While the likes of Ward and state Rep. Mark Finchem and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar were throwing an absolute tantrum about a “stolen” election and plotting to reverse it, Bowers was the adult in the room, asking a simple question: Where’s the evidence to back up your claims?

Then he had the audacity to testify last month before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, detailing phone calls from Trump, Biggs and others, pressuring him to overturn the results of Arizona's election.

So now it’s time for payback.

Kelli Ward (naturally) goes off the rails

Kelli Ward, of course, immediately went off the rails after Bowers regaled the nation with the shameful scheme to overturn democracy in Arizona. Normally, the head of Arizona’s Republican Party stays neutral in contested primaries but there is nothing normal about this train wreck of a party leader.

Within hours of his testimony, Ward took to social media to endorse Farnsworth and attack Bowers – or “Rusty Bowels” as she so eloquently calls him.

Trump followed a few days later, declaring “Bowers must be defeated, and highly respected David Farnsworth is the man to do it.”

On Monday, it was Biggs’ turn, endorsing Farnsworth as a “proven conservative who will fight for the conservative values that make Mesa a great place to call home.”

Farnsworth and Bowers are both members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They both oppose abortion, support the Second Amendment and school choice and cut taxes every chance they get. There's not any difference between the two.

Except for the fact that one is vowing to continue to quest for evidence to prove Trump was robbed in 2020 and one is focused on the future.

A conspiracy was of Biblical proportion

Farnsworth is coming out of retirement to try to knock off Bowers and pursue his 2020 quest. He was one of the 29 legislators who in December 2020, shortly before leaving office, signed onto the plan asking Vice President Mike Pence to accept the 11 “alternate” electoral votes for Trump.

During last week’s Clean Elections debate, Farnsworth was adamant that Trump won Arizona, that Bowers should have gone along with overturning the vote and that if elected, he plans to hold hearings to find the evidence to prove the fix was in.

“At what point should we quit? I think never,” he replied, when asked if there’s a point at which we move on, given that no credible evidence has been found after 18 months of searching.

“In the book of Mormon in Ether Chapter 8, the synopsis of the chapter says … modern gentiles are warned of a secret combination which seeks to destroy the freedom of our lands. And so this is much larger than just the 2020 election,” Farnsworth continued. “This is a real conspiracy headed up by the devil himself. And this may sound crazy, I realize, to some people, but when I used to talk about it 25 years ago people would shake their heads and they thought I was crazy but nowadays people are saying, ‘wow’. They’re talking about the swamp. It’s deep and it’s wide and it’s been going on for a long, long time.”

So Beelzebub was all in for Biden and David Farnsworth plans do battle for the honor of God, country and, oh yeah, Donald Trump.

I guess that's not a stretch.  Farnsworth also has said the state Department of Child Safety may be involved in child sex trafficking and that QAnon -- those whack-a-dos who see Democrats as a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who sex-traffick children from the basement of a Washington D.C. pizza parlor -- is a "credible group."

Here’s the stunning part: He just might win.

And he isn’t alone.

Across the state, Trump- and Kari Lake-endorsed legislative candidates are taking on conservative Republicans who apparently aren’t wholly and totally focused on the 2020 election.

“So much of the electorate, the primary voting electorate, believes in the conspiracy,” Republican consultant Tyler Montague told me. “They think Rusty sold them out somehow.

“He has to overcome that with facts about his record, which is very strong for a conservative. Lower taxes, less regulation. He’s serious about solving water problems. He’s been an advocate for career and technical education. … Farnsworth just wants to make it about whether or not he bends the knee to Trump. That’s it.”

And he, evidently, is not alone as Biggs and Ward can attest.

Payback. It's a ... Bible thing?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com . Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Andy Biggs backs Rusty Bowers' opponent, a guy who says the devil stole the 2020 election

Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
