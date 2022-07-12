Theal calls 'em for the community

Bob Theal got his marching orders early from his mother, Elpha. He was just a youngster in Cheektowaga, the second largest suburb of Buffalo, New York, when he was repeatedly told by his mother to get involved in his community. He has followed her orders since.

"She was a social person and enjoyed being out and taking care of things,” says Theal. “Community service is in my DNA.”

Theal’s community DNA led him to being involved in key positions in non-profits, like the American Legion and Bremerton Central Lions. He has been an important figure in those organizations and in everything he does, including officiating sports events, mainly softball and baseball now, but in the past other sports as well.

He wasn’t good enough to play ball sports at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga, but he did compete in track and field in the 400 and long jump.

Theal really found his sports niche — officiating — after joining the Navy in 1970, beginning what turned out to be a 21-year career and 11 deployments with the last one in Bremerton, when he retired from the Navy in 1992.

It was an incident in 1977 while playing the outfield in a softball game in Stockton, California, where he was stationed, that turned his athletic career around.

“I was the centerfielder and a ball was hit over my head that turned into a grand slam by my neighbor,” says Theal. “The umpire said, ‘You should have caught it. You suck.’”

That umpire was the head guy for the association in the area and he suggested Theal should try umpiring instead of trying to catch fly balls. So began a career calling balls and strikes that now spans 45 years.

It was while stationed at the Naval Communications Master Station Western Pacific in Guam (1978-81) that umpiring became his sole focus. He started out playing softball but blew out his elbow.

“I was in the right place, right time. Or wrong time, right place,” says Theal.

Once he settled on being an umpire there wasn’t a place where the Navy took him that he didn’t call games. He even called games on an island (Diego Garcia) in the middle of the Indian Ocean and in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates.

“We pulled into Dubai on New Year’s Eve of 1989 for a port call on my last ship deployment,” says Theal. “They were having a softball tournament and I umped in it on a cracked dirt field at 110 degrees.”

How did he survive that kind of heat?

“You find as much shade and water as possible,” he says.

Since retiring on January 31, 1992, Theal really has followed his mother’s advice about service. Besides softball and baseball, he's officiated flag and tackle football, basketball and track and field.

When we first talked late last month he had done 24 games of baseball and softball in June. If called upon, and his busy schedule permits, he will do games in Tacoma and Seattle and beyond in addition to local games. He just did a baseball tournament in Centralia, for example.

Theal was also meet manager for five years in track and field for all three Central Kitsap School District high schools — Klahowya, Olympic and Central Kitsap — making sure the meets were fully staffed by volunteers officiating various field events.

He also was on the board of directors for the Peninsula Umpires Association for 10 years, resigning last fall, assigning secretary Darrell Dieringer said, because he had too much on his menu.

You have to be a social person to do as much as he does, and has done in the community. But of course, he was born that way.

“I just like being out,” he says. “I’m a social person. I enjoy meeting people, and I’m out there to make sure people have fun. When you make yourself available, you open yourself to criticism.”

So how do you prevent criticism?

“You don’t make mistakes on the field, and nobody gets in your head,” he says.

There is something special about this area that attracted Theal when it came to retiring from the Navy. He knew this is the place he wanted to settle.

“I love this community,” says Theal, who lives near Silverdale. “It’s not Seattle, it’s not Tacoma, and it’s not a big city. I enjoy the small city atmosphere and the people you can meet.”

Becoming active in service clubs has come natural for him. His father-in-law was commander of an American Legion just outside of Buffalo and Theal transferred from a post back there to Post 68 in East Bremerton. When Post 68 closed, he moved to Post 245 in Poulsbo.

Theal gets around as American Legion District Commander, a post he has held three times — 2002, 2006 and 2021 to the present.

“I have been to every legion location in the district at least once,” he says. “The district goes from Gig Harbor all the way to Forks. “

There are four major pillars to his position as commander – Americanism, Children and Youth, National Security and Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation.

“I’m trying to make a difference,” Theal says..”There are two separate things in my life – my officiating is a hobby in my retirement and American Legion is a separate hobby. It can be a job at times.

“It’s exciting, if I can make a difference or influence someone. I’m not a drug and alcohol counselor. I can talk people out of issues. I can say we have these programs available if you want to get involved. Sometimes I am just a base of references for places to go.

“Whether it’s softball or baseball at Bremerton, Bangor or Bainbridge, I do make sure people have a good time, relax and not get hurt so they can go back at their work and do a good job and not be stressed out. I can make a difference that way in their lives.

"Good humor goes a long way in softball games. Somebody hits into a triple play you can joke about that the next time they come to bat. You can work that to, ‘Hey, that third baseman, what a catch. He robbed you of a double.’ It goes both ways.”

Theal likes to talk. He has the gift of gab, and is curious. So he will engage players, find out something about them to make them feel good that somebody is interested in them.

“He does his share of talking,” says Dieringer, laughing. “He really is out there for the kids. He asks them how school is going and what they plan on doing after high school is over.

“Bob tries to make it fun for everybody. “

Theal is also a past president of Bremerton Central Lions Club (2018-2020) and is now Zone Chairman for the organization, which means he oversees Kitsap and Mason Counties , which does a lot of community work, including helping out the needy, the homeless...

Bottom line for Theal is that he still follows his mother’s advice.

“I love living here,” he says. "So why not give back? I follow my mother’s advice. If you don’t have something to give, you are just a guy getting old and staying out of trouble.”

Terry Mosher is a longtime Kitsap sportswriter who writes a regular column for the Sun on local personalities. Contact him at bigmosher@msn.com.