Husband of school teacher, 29, will appear in court today accused of her murder - six months after the pair had a baby girl following IVF treatments

 3 days ago

A school teacher's husband will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning accused of her murder following her disappearance.

Abi Fisher, 29, who has been described as 'beautiful', and 'amazing', married Matthew Fisher in 2017, and the pair had a baby girl six months ago following IVF treatments.

The mother-of-one was last seen at her home in Castleford, near Leeds, on Friday, July 8 before midnight.

But did not tell anyone where she was going when she left, her family told police.

A massive search of the area was conducted by the community in Castleford and West Yorkshire Police who launched a missing person's investigation.

And then on Monday, Abi's body was found in undergrowth off country lane Southmoor Road near Brierley in South Yorkshire.

Her husband 29-year-old Fisher was charged with her murder yesterday and has been remanded in custody.

Tributes have poured in for the West Yorkshire mother, with many saying 'it is a cruel world'
Abi Fisher, 29, who has been described as 'beautiful', and 'amazing', married Matthew Fisher in 2017
West Yorkshire police said that Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with murder.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: 'Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with murder.

'He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday, 13 July).'

Tributes have poured in for the West Yorkshire mother, with many saying 'it is a cruel world'.

One school mother said: 'Mrs Abi Fisher, a teacher at my daughter's school, an absolutely amazing person.'

Family member Alex Johnson said: 'I have no words.' Jordan Kenworthy said: 'Abi was such a nice lass. Went to school with her and she wouldn't hurt a fly.

Hayley Power added: 'Abi was a wonderful person and an amazing teacher to the children in our school. Unbelievably kind and caring loved all her colleagues and the children in school.'

Matthew Jones, the headteacher at Featherstone All Saints Church of England Academy in Pontefract, shut the school after the 'devastating' death of the 'enthusiastic' teacher.

He said: 'Abi was a wonderful person. She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.

'In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years – she made a real difference to so many lives.'

Abi, who has been described as 'beautiful', and 'amazing', married Matthew Fisher in 2017, and the pair had a baby girl six months ago following IVF treatments

Abi's mother Andrea Richardson said at the time of her disappearance: 'Our daughter Abi is still missing from Walton Park Street, Castleford. She has a six-month-old baby girl who needs her mummy.'

According to Yorkshire Live, her husband Fisher asked people to sign a petition for other people going through IVF by explaining it was 'postcode lottery' but he was grateful for his 'beautiful daughter'.

He said: 'The National institute for care and health excellence recommends that everyone should be offered three full rounds of IVF, and just like no one wants to be born with fertility issues no one should be discriminated against based on where they live.'

PUBLIC SAFETY
#Murder#Ivf#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Leeds Magistrates Court#West Yorkshire Police
