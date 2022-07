LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of driving his car into a family of four in downtown Louisville was on probation at the time, according to court records. Southern Indiana's Michael Hurley is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence of a substance after the July 5 collision that left a man dead and two others still in critical condition. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said Hurley admitted to taking hydrocodone before driving, affecting his ability to turn.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO