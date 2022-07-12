ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dequincy, LA

Missing DeQuincy man found alive

By Pamela Sleezer
Lake Charles American Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA missing DeQuincy man was found alive Tuesday morning in a densely wooded area less than a mile from where his car had been found abandoned Monday evening, authorities said. Eddie Charles Thompson, 76, was found coherent, but dehydrated after having been missing since Friday. Authorities said immediately following an emotional...

