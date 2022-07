RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Material Recovery Facility at the Rapid City Landfill Thursday evening. When crews arrived at the facility, they could see heavy brown smoke coming from the building, however resources to fight the fire were limited since all other apparatus were committed to other call in the city. Crews responding to this fire had just cleared their third car fire of the day before responding to this fire.

5 HOURS AGO