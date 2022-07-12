Cubans detained after landing in Florida as migration soars
By The Associated Press
WNYT
3 days ago
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say 25 Cuban migrants landed in South Florida on Tuesday, the latest arrival which is part of a mass migration from the island to escape political and economic troubles. The group was seen sitting off the side of the road...
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election is considering requesting that former President Donald Trump testify under oath to a grand jury, while several people already subpoenaed as part of the probe have received letters informing them that they’re at risk of being indicted. The developments underscore the accelerating nature of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation and the key decisions that may lie ahead for prosecutors who for more than a year have been scrutinizing efforts by Trump and his allies to undo his election loss in Georgia. Jeff DiSantis,...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday blocked a freight railroad strike that would disrupt shipments of all kinds of goods for at least 60 days by naming a board of arbitrators to intervene in the contract dispute. The widely expected move will keep 115,000 rail workers on the job while the arbitrators develop a set of contract recommendations for both sides to consider. Biden had to act before Monday to prevent a possible strike. A new round of negotiations is likely after those recommendations are issued. The president wrote an executive order naming the arbitrators that he’d “been notified by the National Mediation Board that in its judgment these disputes threaten substantially to interrupt interstate commerce to a degree that would deprive a section of the country of essential transportation service.” If the railroads and their 12 unions can’t agree on a contract within the next 60 days, Congress would likely step in to prevent a strike by voting to impose terms or taking other action.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed legislation Friday that would reinstate access to abortion, though it’s highly unlikely the two bills approved on mostly party-line votes — or more that will come in the weeks ahead — would clear the 50-50 Senate. House members engaged in passionate debate Friday over a measure that would make […]
The post U.S. House passes bills to ensure nationwide abortion access, interstate travel appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daniel Elie Bouaziz was a big shot art dealer and official appraiser who specialized in high-end artworks. His Galerie Danieli and Danieli Fine Art in Palm Beach sold original, authentic, limited-edition, signed works by iconic artists: Banksy, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Roy Lichtenstein and Keith Haring. He told his wealthy...
Comments / 0