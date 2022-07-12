ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Testimony begins in capital murder trial in 2020 shooting in west Abilene

By Laura Gutschke, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

Opening remarks and testimony began Tuesday in the trial of an Abilene man accused of fatally shooting a Sweetwater man during a robbery at a west Abilene apartment complex in early 2020.

Judge Jeff Probst of 104th District Court is presiding over the jury trial of Javeeontae Evans, who was indicted for capital murder and aggravated robbery in the Jan. 28, 2020, death of Jaden Hernandez, 19, of Sweetwater.

The punishment options in Texas for a defendant found guilty of capital murder is life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Evans, then 19, was arrested two days after the shooting at Little Elm Condominiums at South Seventh Street and Ruidosa Avenue.

He has been in the Taylor County Jail since Jan. 30, 2020, and his bond for the capital murder charge was set at $250,000.

For the state, Assistant District Attorney Joel Wilks told the jury that Evans had planned to rob Hernandez of his property and shot him during a struggle for the victim's backpack.

"This was a setup," Wilks said.

Abilene police had reported at the time of the incident that the backpack contained marijuana and possibly cash.

More: Abilene police arrest 19-year-old in fatal shooting at apartment complex

Defense attorney Jenny Henley in her opening remarks said that while agreeing with the prosecution on some elements of the incident, the state will not have enough evidence for a capital murder conviction, which requires proof that Evans intended to harm Hernandez.

"At the end of the day, this crime was not capital murder," Henley said.

The night of the shooting

Abilene police officer Marc Valentine testified he was the first to arrive about 10:45 p.m. at the apartments to investigate a report of a gunshot and an injured subject.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpNL1_0gdEVk4r00

Valentine said he found Hernandez lying on his stomach between vehicles in the complex's north-side parking lot.

The victim had what appeared to be a bullet hole in his back, the officer said. The officer rendered first aid and soon was joined by two other police officers. No witnesses were in the parking lot at the time, and officers began canvassing the area.

A spent bullet casing was found inside the apartment complex atrium, an Abilene police forensics specialist testified.

An ambulance crew arrived, and Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace, according to an earlier police report.

One of the witnesses who testified Tuesday morning was a classmate of Evans. The two young men had grown up in Sweetwater and were attending Angelo State University at the time of the shooting.

The witness rode in Hernandez's vehicle when the victim drove from San Angelo to Abilene to make money, the witness said. But, he said he did not know exactly how Hernandez was going to make that money. The two eventually ended up in the apartment complex parking lot when a man, later identified as Evans, entered the back passenger seat.

Hernandez left the vehicle with Evans and walked toward an apartment breezeway, the witness said.

Several minutes later, the witness heard a gunshot. He was scared and fled the vehicle, he said, eventually hiding in a nearby field. He texted Hernandez several times, he said.

The witness testified he called his girlfriend in San Angelo. She picked him up and took him to Sweetwater. The next day, the witness, accompanied by an attorney, met with Abilene police to discuss the incident.

In answering questions alternatively from the prosecution and defense, the witness said repeatedly said he did not call 911 or talk with police at the scene because he was scared.

More than 30 witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify in the trial, which is expected to last several days.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News.  If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com .

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Testimony begins in capital murder trial in 2020 shooting in west Abilene

Comments / 0

Related
colemantoday.com

Drug Arrest Made in Coleman

During the early morning hours of July 14, 2022, the Coleman Police Department, assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 200 block of West 2nd Street, in Coleman, Coleman County, Texas. Once inside the residence, officers located a quantity...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Man with red eyes, ‘green tongue’ arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1400 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Mischief A victim reported their vehicle was vandalized by […]
ABILENE, TX
klaq.com

Abilene Man Arrested For 153rd Time, He Deserves A Nice Watch

How many arrests would it take for someone to have a “rap sheet as long as your arm”, as the phrase goes?. I’m asking in the literal sense: How many arrests would it take to have an actual rap sheet (and ARE those actual things?) “as long as your arm? A dozen? Fifteen or Sixteen?
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Sweetwater, TX
Sweetwater, TX
Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Drug + assault cases make up nearly 2/3 of Taylor County indictments

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 14. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Hunter Dakota Kennedy – Prohibited Substance in Community Correction Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine  Roberto Hernandez Cano – Possession of Methamphetamine  Mario […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police need help identifying porch pirate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a porch pirate. Police posted a surveillance picture of the suspect to social media Thursday morning, saying he was caught stealing a package from the porch of a home on the 1000 block of S 13th Street. Anyone who recognizes...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Probst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Capital Murder#Police#Violent Crime#104th District Court#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lone Star 1280

Abilene Police Dept. Needs Your Help in Finding a Porch Pirate

There's nothing to chaps my hide more than someone who steals from others, especially "porch pirates". A "porch pirate" is someone who steals packages from the doorstep of someone's home. While these thefts typically skyrocket during the holidays, thieves still take advantage of others throughout the year. On Monday, July...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Standoff between law enforcement, shooting suspect in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A standoff is currently underway between law enforcement and a shooting suspect in Callahan County. Authorities say suspect Montel McKinley is currently barricaded inside a mobile home on Cherry Street near County Road 120. Members of the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office, the Clyde Police Department, and the Texas Department of […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy