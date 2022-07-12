ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Tried To Contact A Jan. 6 Committee Witness, Liz Cheney Says

By Paige Lavender
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJgQH_0gdEVemV00

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said former President Donald Trump attempted to contact a Jan. 6 committee witness.

During a hearing Tuesday, Cheney said the witness, who has not yet appeared publicly, did not answer a call from Trump and informed their attorney about the attempted contact.

The committee turned over information about the attempted contact to the Department of Justice, Cheney said.

Cheney said Trump called the witness after the last hearing, during which Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, made a series of bombshell claims about the former president’s actions on Jan. 6.

Cheney did not name the witness.

“Let me say one more time: We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney said.

At a hearing in June, Cheney suggested some of the committee’s witnesses had not testified as “fully and forthrightly” as others due to interference from people close to Trump, citing two statements from witnesses.

Legal experts told HuffPost that messages to witnesses could constitute obstruction of justice or tampering with a witness in an official proceeding, HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney reported.

Tuesday’s hearing tied Trump to those who led the violent attacks on Jan. 6, and sought to prove a march to the U.S. Capitol was part of his plan to maintain power despite losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

The hearing detailed Trump supporters’ violent responses to a tweet he sent in December 2020 about a “big protest in D.C.” that would be “wild.” It also featured testimony from Stephen Ayres, a man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and former Oath Keepers spokesperson Jason Van Tatenhove.

The hearing came four days after the committee conducted a private interview with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Hutchinson had told the committee Cipollone warned Trump and his allies would be “charged with every crime imaginable” if Trump went to the Capitol on Jan. 6, as he wished.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#The Department Of Justice
WashingtonExaminer

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik digs at colleague Liz Cheney in touting fundraising haul

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) raised more than $3 million in the second quarter, bringing her total haul for the 2022 cycle to $15 million-plus. Stefanik took over as House Republican Conference chairwoman in the spring of last year, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), now vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But even before Stefanik was elevated, the now-third-ranking House Republican was making a name for herself among grassroots Republicans across the country, raising decent money for herself and her colleagues in the process.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HuffPost

HuffPost

97K+
Followers
5K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy