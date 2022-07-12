Fabulous’ cleaning survey reveals Britain’s dirtiest habits including how often people REALLY wash their bed sheets
A FIFTH of us only wash bed sheets ONCE a month, according to our exclusive survey.
The poll also found that half of women do 70 per cent or more of all jobs around the house, rather than sharing with a partner or children.
Of the 2,000 people quizzed, over-65s spend nearly twice as much time doing housework as females aged 18-24 and half of mums aged 35-44 gave their children chores.
Here, Yasmin Harisha reports on the big British cleaning survey and reveals exactly how spotless our homes are.
Comments / 0