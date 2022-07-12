ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Fabulous’ cleaning survey reveals Britain’s dirtiest habits including how often people REALLY wash their bed sheets

By Yasmin Harisha
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A FIFTH of us only wash bed sheets ONCE a month, according to our exclusive survey.

The poll also found that half of women do 70 per cent or more of all jobs around the house, rather than sharing with a partner or children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rv0li_0gdEVaFb00
Fabulous' poll reveals that the majority of Brits wash their sheets every two weeks

Of the 2,000 people quizzed, over-65s spend nearly twice as much time doing housework as females aged 18-24 and half of mums aged 35-44 gave their children chores.

Here, Yasmin Harisha reports on the big British cleaning survey and reveals exactly how spotless our homes are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHC7B_0gdEVaFb00
The survey found that 48% of women put the bins out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oEXF_0gdEVaFb00
37% of Brits revealed they regularly give chores to their kids

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Bed Sheets#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Jobs
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
597K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy