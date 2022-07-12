Police: Indiana woman charged after dogs found dead, malnourished in home

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman had filed for a protection order days before an apparent murder-suicide in Michigan. According to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, on July 10 at around 3:30 a.m., deputies arrived at a home in Roscommon Township where they discovered multiple people dead inside home. Deputies learned that four people were dead — Tirany Lee Savage, 35; Dayton Cowdrey, 13; Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58; and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — with gunshot wounds. Cowdrey was identified as Tirany’s son and Ebright was identified as her mother.

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO