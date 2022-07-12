ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Police: Indiana woman charged after dogs found dead, malnourished in home

 2 days ago

Woman filed for protection order days before apparent murder-suicide in Michigan

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. — A woman had filed for a protection order days before an apparent murder-suicide in Michigan. According to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, on July 10 at around 3:30 a.m., deputies arrived at a home in Roscommon Township where they discovered multiple people dead inside home. Deputies learned that four people were dead — Tirany Lee Savage, 35; Dayton Cowdrey, 13; Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58; and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — with gunshot wounds. Cowdrey was identified as Tirany’s son and Ebright was identified as her mother.
Southern Indiana woman arrested in animal cruelty case

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman was arrested after officials say deceased, malnourished, and distressed dogs were found in her care. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Vanderburgh County Animal Control were sent to a house on Mooring Road on July 9 for an animal welfare check.
Texas parents arrested after baby found dead in their apartment

ODESSA, Texas — Parents in Texas have been arrested after their 8-month-old baby was found dead in their apartment on Tuesday. According to KOSA, the Odessa Police Department released an affidavit Thursday regarding a baby who died on Tuesday. OPD said in a news release that the baby was...
ISP: Semi overturns on WB I-465 after driver falls asleep at wheel

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police says a traffic jam on the north side happened after a sleeping semi driver overturned into a ditch on westbound I-465. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on I-465 between Ditch Road and Township Line Road. INDOT said two lanes were blocked and to expect a four-hour closure. […]
1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called largest bust of its kind in California. The pills were found when agents served a search warrant July 5 at...
Arrest confirms Indiana abortion for Ohio 10-year-old

Columbus police have arrested a 27-year-old on charges of raping a 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana late last month for an abortion, The Columbus Dispatch reported Wednesday. Ohio Republican leaders, who passed and implemented a law making rape victims ineligible for abortions after six weeks, have been trying to raise...
Tennessee restaurant owners, operators charged in scheme to harbor undocumented workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee has announced that a nine-count federal indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
