Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a deal worth $60 million. The England forward was Thomas Tuchel's top attacking target and both clubs were never too far apart in valuation making for relatively smooth negotiations. The 27-year-old Sterling did, however, take his time to decide – a sensible approach given his age and knowing just how important the decision would be to his career, especially in a World Cup year.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO