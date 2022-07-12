Looking for happy hour specials in Columbus? Check out Condado margaritas and pitchers

Looking for a happy hour where you can quench your thirst and grab something quick to eat?

If so, you're not alone. Discounted drinks and sometimes food is a deal many don't want to miss, so in the past month The Dispatch has been featuring happy hour recommendations for you. Last week, we went with Marcella's, an impressive Cameron Mitchell restaurant.

This week's recommendation doesn't have food on its happy hour menu, but the mix of tacos from the regular menu and discounted margaritas makes Condado Tacos a must-visit spot.

There are seven locations in the Columbus area, so it shouldn't be hard for you to find a place to enjoy. If you haven't been to a Condado location, here is some information.

Condado Tacos

Where: Short North: 1227 N. High St.; Clintonville: 2977 N. High St.; Downtown: 132 S. High St.; Easton: 4077 Fenlon St.; Dublin: 102 N. High St.; Polaris: 8958 Lyra Drive; (the seventh location in Powell is carryout only)

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Menu: The margarita discount is hard to pass up. Condado offers $5 signature margaritas, highlighted by the frozen margarita, which is made of blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh juice citrus blend, agave, and is blended — perfect for a hot summer day.

Also on the menu is a $7 Gran Classico, made of reposado tequila, orange liqueur, agave, citrus with a salt rim. You can get a house or sparkling pitcher for $20 as well.

Condado also offers $1 off its cervezas and Bud Light.

And although there are no food discounts during happy hour, you can order tacos from the regular menu. Enjoy!

Do you have a favorite happy hour in town? Think we're leaving one off of our recommendation lists? Let us know and email reporter Cameron Teague Robinson at CTeagueRob@gannett.com; Twitter: @cj_teague