ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Looking for happy hour specials in Columbus? Check out Condado margaritas and pitchers

By Cameron Teague Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D23Xk_0gdEV3Oz00

Looking for a happy hour where you can quench your thirst and grab something quick to eat?

If so, you're not alone. Discounted drinks and sometimes food is a deal many don't want to miss, so in the past month The Dispatch has been featuring happy hour recommendations for you. Last week, we went with Marcella's, an impressive Cameron Mitchell restaurant.

This week's recommendation doesn't have food on its happy hour menu, but the mix of tacos from the regular menu and discounted margaritas makes Condado Tacos a must-visit spot.

There are seven locations in the Columbus area, so it shouldn't be hard for you to find a place to enjoy. If you haven't been to a Condado location, here is some information.

Marcella's:Seeking happy-hour specials in Columbus? Check out Marcella's drinks and discounted food

Condado Tacos

Where: Short North: 1227 N. High St.; Clintonville: 2977 N. High St.; Downtown: 132 S. High St.; Easton: 4077 Fenlon St.; Dublin: 102 N. High St.; Polaris: 8958 Lyra Drive; (the seventh location in Powell is carryout only)

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Menu: The margarita discount is hard to pass up. Condado offers $5 signature margaritas, highlighted by the frozen margarita, which is made of blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh juice citrus blend, agave, and is blended — perfect for a hot summer day.

Happy Hour:Seeking happy-hour specials? Check out High Bank Distillery's creative cocktails

Also on the menu is a $7 Gran Classico, made of reposado tequila, orange liqueur, agave, citrus with a salt rim. You can get a house or sparkling pitcher for $20 as well.

Condado also offers $1 off its cervezas and Bud Light.

And although there are no food discounts during happy hour, you can order tacos from the regular menu. Enjoy!

Do you have a favorite happy hour in town? Think we're leaving one off of our recommendation lists? Let us know and email reporter Cameron Teague Robinson at CTeagueRob@gannett.com; Twitter: @cj_teague

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityscenecolumbus.com

Festivals & Events | Tacos and Tequila, Friday Nite with Fritz, and Crew Fest

Thursday 5-11 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m.-12 a.m.; Saturday 2 p.m.-12 a.m. A three-day family-friendly event with carnival rides, food vendors, live entertainment, a beer garden, and a car and bike show, this annual celebration in Pickerington and Violet Township has plenty to see and do. July 15. Fright Nite Friday...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Columbus Burger Week

Cam fastens his EATbelt and previews Columbus Burger Week at two participating restaurants - Zaftig Brew Pub and GoodWood Columbus. For more information visit ColumbusBurgerWeek.com.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Scene

First Look: Kitchen Social, Opening Thursday, July 14 at Pinecrest

Kitchen Social, a Columbus-based restaurant group with two locations, is one day away from adding a third. Tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, the doors to the Pinecrest store (211 Park Ave., Suite 115, 216-202-6444) in Orange will open to the public for the first time. The former Next Door space at Pinecrest has been reshaped into a contemporary eatery with plenty of indoor and outdoor dining.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Dublin, OH
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Everything Kaye!

A small relaxed ramen restaurant in Columbus, Ohio.

For mother and son date night, my son said he wanted to go somewhere where he could practice his Japanese. He chose Meshikou Ramen in Columbus, Ohio. A small relaxed Japanese restaurant. Meshikou offers a casual dining option. Wooden tables are lined against the wall, and added since the pandemic are clear plastic dividers. You can sit at the bar or a table.
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, July 15-17, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Check out these blog posts to plan your Summer Fun in Columbus!. Your Essential Guide to Summer in Columbus, Ohio. Free Fountains and Splash...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City of Columbus announces $12 million Community Sports Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In an effort to "Save the Crew," the city of Columbus is fulfilling its promise for a Community Sports Park. "Today's announcement is just us saying, we can't wait any longer. We're not going to sit around and wait for that lease agreement," Mayor Andrew Ginther said. "Three and a half years is long enough. It's time for action,"
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Happy Hour#Margaritas#Distillery#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#N High St#Fenlon St#Polaris#Lyra Drive#Sec
Cincinnati CityBeat

Sorry, but Reba McEntire Won't Come to Cincinnati on Her New Tour – Yes, Again

Cincinnati just is not "fancy" enough, it seems. Country legend Reba McEntire announced this week that she'll head out on another tour this fall, but her 17-city schedule once again does not include Cincinnati. Fresh from her tour that launched in November and continued through March, McEntire will hit the road again beginning Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Canadian country singer Terri Clark will join her as a special guest.
CINCINNATI, OH
92.3 WCOL

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Bruce Springsteen to perform in Columbus next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena next spring as part of the 2023 tour. The Boss will be in Ohio’s capital on March 9, 2023 and will have a second show in the Buckeye State on April 5, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Wild turkeys calling Hilliard home

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) —The Hilliard turkeys may just be the most popular residents in town. They gained a lot of attention starting in the spring, which is typical mating season for the birds. Since then, a flock of three males have stayed behind and continued to call Hilliard home.
HILLIARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dailyadvent.com

Ham dinner to be served in Granville

Granville church hosts ham dinner GRANVILLE — The North Granville United Methodist Church will host a supper at 4 p.m. Thursday. The menu includes ham, creamed potatoes, peas, coleslaw, rolls, applesauce and the church’s popular pies. Meals cost $12 for adults. Eat-in and takeout dinners will be available. The church is at 10344 state Route 22. Subscribe...
GRANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $750K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for around $750,000 in June. This home at 242 E. Thurman Ave. in Columbus sold […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Bob Evans CEO dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Steven A. Davis, 64, who served nine years as CEO of New Albany-based Bob Evans, has died. According to a press release, Davis, who was the first Black person to run the company, died Sunday. Davis’ career consists of several stints as a chief executive...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Sunbury once known for its coffee aroma

The Big Walnut Area Historical Society (BWAHS) will present a program titled “Sunbury Creamery thru Nestlès” at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the Myers Inn Museum in Sunbury. Polly Horn will present the program featuring Jeff Bergandine’s video, documents, and memorabilia of a business which...
SUNBURY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy