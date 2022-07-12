Gov. Stitt signs executive order, establishes task force to help pregnant mothers

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Gov. Stitt said Thursday, March 11, 2021, that he is lifting coronavirus restrictions statewide as more people are receiving vaccinations and the number of new cases and hospitalizations is falling. "There will be no statewide restrictions on events for Oklahomans," because of the rising number of vaccinations in the state, Stitt said. "I'm also removing a requirement to wear masks inside state buildings ... wearing a mask should be a personal decision based on your circumstances." (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order aimed at supporting pregnant mothers and their unborn children.

Gov. Stitt’s executive order calls for the creation of the “Helping Every Life and Parent Task Force.” Members of the task force will make recommendations for programs and proposed legislation to help struggling women and families across the state.

Proposed legislation will support pregnancy crisis centers, eliminate unnecessary barriers to adoption, empower nonprofit organizations and local faith communities to support families and mothers before, during, and after childbirth.

There are 11 positions on the task force, which includes state representatives, a licensed obstetrician/gynecologist, and members of nonprofit organizations.

Gov. Stitt emphasized that Oklahoma’s work involving the unborn is not yet completed. “Being pro-life is more than being ‘pro-birth’; it also entails renewing our efforts to support mothers throughout pregnancies, especially crisis pregnancies,” said Gov. Stitt.

The executive order comes weeks after Gov. Stitt signed Oklahoma’s abortion bill into law. House Bill 4327 bans abortions from conception and has no exceptions for rape and incest.

Abortions in Oklahoma can only be performed if the mother’s life is at risk.

After the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Oklahoma’s trigger bill went into effect.

You can read the full executive order here.

