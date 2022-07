Pizza, it's one of those things that you just can't live without. The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I've seen in other places. Instead of being overrun with chain restaurants there are a lot of independent pizza parlors here. The thing with these places is that they all have their own special take on the general idea of what a pizza should be. And that's what I like, because I don't always want to have the same tasting pizza.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO