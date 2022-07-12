ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ireland's government wins confidence vote

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Irish government has comfortably won a vote of confidence. The three-party coalition had 85 TDs (MPs) vote with them and 66 against. The motion came about after the government lost its majority in the Dáil (lower house of parliament) after Joe McHugh resigned the Fine Gael whip....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership: Hardline Brexiteers split over which candidate to back

Conservative MPs in the European Research Group (ERG) are split over which candidate will best champion the Brexit cause, pointing to a wider fracture on the right of the party over a contender to take on frontrunner Rishi Sunak.It appeared likely that attorney general Suella Braverman would absorb the backing of the Tory group after ERG deputy chair David Jones and senior ERG figure Sir Bernard Jenkin backed her on Wednesday.But Mark Francois, chair of the ERG, revealed that he was supporting her rival Liz Truss, a Remain voter who has since burnished her credentials with a hardline stance...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

The race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and Britain's prime minister is down to five candidates after the second round of voting among Tory MPs on Thursday. - Rishi Sunak - The UK's first Hindu finance minister, and Britain's richest MP, Sunak quit last week and declared he was standing three days later.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt surge speeds up as Rishi Sunak wins second ballot

Penny Mordaunt has continued her remarkable surge in the race to be next Tory leader and prime minister, gaining 83 votes in the second ballot.As expected, Rishi Sunak remains on top with 101 backers – as Suella Braverman was eliminated from the contest – but Ms Mordaunt continues to breathe down the former chancellor’s neck.The foreign secretary Liz Truss remains in deep trouble after a campaign that has failed to catch alight. She gathered just 64 votes.Kemi Badenoch remains a rival to be the candidate for the right of the party, with 49 votes – while the centrist Tom...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mchugh
The Independent

Sunak and Mordaunt consolidate status at front of Tory leadership race

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have maintained their places at the front of the Tory leadership race as Suella Braverman was eliminated.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came in third but will hope to pick up votes from Ms Braverman’s supporters in the next round.Mr Sunak picked up 101 votes, Ms Mordaunt 83, Ms Truss 64, Kemi Badenoch 49 and Tom Tugendhat 32.Ms Braverman had 27 votes, five fewer than she had in Wednesday’s first round of the contest despite the field being smaller on Thursday.Mr Tugendhat also dropped five votes but insisted he would not quit the race, saying: “I have...
WORLD
BBC

Migrants arrive in Dover 'wet and with petrol burns', watchdog says

Migrants who cross the Channel in small boats are arriving in Dover soaking wet and with petrol burns, a watchdog says. Chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, has raised concerns about the Home Office's "haphazard" arrangements for Channel migrants. He said families were "crammed into facilities where some basic safeguards...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Nadine Dorries claims ‘coup’ brought down Boris Johnson

Nadine Dorries has accused fellow Tory MPs of staging a “coup” against Boris Johnson.The Culture Secretary has been one of the Prime Minister’s most ardent supporters, sticking by him even as support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.In a pre-released clip from BBC Panorama, Ms Dorries says: “I was quite stunned that there were people who thought that removing the Prime Minister who won the biggest majority that we’ve had since Margaret Thatcher in less than three years.“Just the the anti-democratic nature of what they’re doing alone was enough to alarm me.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries MP tells @BBCLauraK she believes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.The senior Conservatives failed to get the 30 votes required to get to the next stage of the Tory leadership contest on Wednesday afternoon.The frontrunners, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and trade minister Penny Mordaunt, coasted through in their bid to be the next prime minister.Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman, and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative 1922 committee overseeing the contest, read out the results in a crowded Committee Room 14 in the House of Commons. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Irish#The Green Party
BBC

Sri Lanka PM tells military to do whatever necessary to restore order

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has told the military to do "whatever is necessary to restore order" after protesters stormed his office on Wednesday. Mr Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country. But the decision to leave him in charge triggered...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Rishi Sunak – live: Shapps pulls out of Tory leadership race to back ex-chancellor

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has pulled out of the race to replace Boris Johnson and has instead backed Rishi Sunak to be the next Tory leader and prime minister.Appearing onstage at the former chancellor’s campaign launch, Dominic Raab defended Mr Sunak – who has faced criticism from rivals over his stance that instant tax cuts are a “fairytale” – as being a “true Conservative”.His campaign launch – and those of Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – came as Sir Keir Starmer prepared to table a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson’s government for after PMQs on Wednesday, as...
WORLD
The Independent

Tory leadership - live: Truss team denies Mordaunt ‘black-ops’ campaign ahead of TV debate

Allies of Liz Truss have denied involvement in a “black ops” campaign against Penny Mordaunt ahead of the first television debate for the remaining Tory leadership candidates this evening.Ms Mordaunt has been attacked by a supporter of the foreign secretary, Lord David Frost, who claimed she failed to “master the detail” when she was his deputy as Brexit minister.However, transport minister Wendy Morton, appearing on Times Radio, said Ms Truss is “absolutely not” involved in any kind of untoward campaign.Meanwhile, Lord Frost has urged Kemi Badenoch to pull out of the Tory leadership contest and back the foreign secretary.He...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss: Who is the foreign secretary hoping to become Tory leader?

Foreign secretary Liz Truss formally launched her bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and Tory leader on Thursday morning, pledging to set the economy on an “upward trajectory” by the time of the next general election in 2024."We have to level with the British public that our economy will not get back on track overnight,” she said frankly. “Times are going to be tough, but I know that I can get us on an upward trajectory by 2024.”Positioning herself as an economic libertarian, she outlined plans to cancel ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak’s rises in corporation tax and National...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat packs in army metaphors - while vowing to deploy military experts to tackle NHS backlogs and pledging to slash fuel duty by 10p - as Tory leadership hopeful hits back at claims he would be 'learning on the job' as PM

Former soldier Tom Tugendhat today packed in military metaphors as he outlined his bid to be Tory leader. In a speech in Westminster this morning, the senior Conservative MP promised 'leadership with a renewed sense of mission' and insisted he 'cannot accept defeat'. Mr Tugendhat, who served in both Iraq...
WORLD
BBC

Tenants evicted to allow holiday lets, says Senedd member

Country estate tenants on Anglesey have been asked to leave "so that their homes can be turned into holiday lets", according to the local Senedd member. Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth said Bodorgan Estate tenants say "long-term tenants" are being evicted so their homes can become holiday accommodation. First Minister...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss announces she would axe planned hike in corporation tax

Liz Truss has announced she would scrap a planned multibillion-pound hike in corporation tax if she wins the race to succeed Boris Johnson in No 10.The foreign secretary, who has previously vowed to cut taxes from “day one” if she wins the Tory leadership contest, also said there would be a “temporary moratorium” on the green energy levy.But one rival campaign dismissed the announcement as part of a “bidding war” for voters after Ms emerged in third position in the second ballot of Tory MPs in Westminster on Thursday and is struggling to gain momentum ahead of Rishi Sunak and...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy