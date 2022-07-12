ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Warns Against Playing Switch In High Heat

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has warned against operating the Switch in excessive heat, a warning the company dispatched amid rising temperatures in Nintendo's home country of Japan, the UK, and elsewhere. Tokyo just had a massive heat wave where temperatures in the city exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than eight straight...

www.gamespot.com

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
PC Gamer

Ubisoft's online decommissioning may render three games unplayable for people who bought them

Space Junkies was covered in the initial announcement, but two more games have quietly received new notices on their store pages. Two entries from the list of games Ubisoft is decommissioning online support for—Assassin's Creed: Liberation HD (opens in new tab) and Silent Hunter 5 (opens in new tab)—look like they will be rendered completely unplayable by the move, contradicting Ubisoft's initial statement on what what aspects of each game would be cut off.
ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
Gamespot

Walmart Anti-Prime Day Sale: Check Out The Best Deals

While Prime Day is the main attraction this week, Walmart isn’t one to be left out of the fun. Today you’ll find hundreds of discounted products, including laptops, TVs, video games, keyboards, and more. The deals won’t stick around long--so be sure to swing by and check out the discounts before making a purchase on Amazon.
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
Business Insider

Best Prime Day PlayStation deals, including up to 70% off PS5 and PS4 games

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is tomorrow, and early deals on PlayStation games and accessories are already here. Sony's PlayStation 5 remains one of the hardest products to find in stores but there's a growing library of hit games readily available for both the PS5 and PS4.
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks Time Travel Pokemon, DLC Plans

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks reveal a lot of new information about the next Pokemon game, including time travel and DLC. New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks Point to Time Travel, Plans for DLC, customizable characters, and has good story Reliable Pokemon content leaker Centro Leaks reached out to a new source and claims […] The post Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks Time Travel Pokemon, DLC Plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
TechRadar

Keep your Nintendo Switch Online subscription, more N64 games are coming

Nintendo isn't calling it quits with the N64 just yet. More retro titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack tier. Nintendo of America confirmed that the Nintendo Switch is indeed getting more N64 games as part of its premium Expansion Pack tier. Although, the tweet announcing the news (opens in new tab) kept mum on what those games will be. That of course didn't stop fans from flooding the replies with suggestions and requests.
Engadget

A single-player Aliens game is in the works for PC, consoles and VR

Between , and the upcoming , fans of Aliens games already have a number of titles to enjoy or look forward to. Now, Survios is adding another one to the mix. The studio is working with 20th Century Games on an untitled Aliens game for PC, consoles and virtual reality. It will be a single-player, action-horror game. The developer will reveal more details at a San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 21st.
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Producer Addresses Fan Concerns

Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a remake, but after fans expressed some concerns, producer Yoshimi Yasuda has offered some clarifications. Publisher Dragami Games confirmed earlier this month that the cult classic Suda51 game is getting a remake, set to release 2023. When the remake was officially confirmed, Yasuda did note that there would be some differences. Now, in a follow-up post, the producer wanted to put fans' worries to rest.
NME

343 Industries showcases footage of ‘Halo Infinite’ co-op

343 Industries has finally shown off footage of the long-awaited co-op mode for Halo Infinite. This comes from an over hour-long extensive preview video showing in-game footage of four-player co-op in the classic split screen format, despite only online co-op having a specified release window. The exact date of the Insider flight test, which will allow certain Halo Insider users to try out the co-op campaign prior to its full launch, is still undetermined.
NME

‘The Last Of Us Remake’ release date, gameplay, platforms and everything we know

The Last Of Us Remake was officially announced during Summer Game Fest 2022. It looks set to bring the classic PS3 game into the modern era, with new visuals and slight tweaks to gameplay. This is all to bring it more in line with its sequel, improving combat and shooting while still preserving the original story. It’s been named The Last Of Us Part 1, and will include the Left Behind DLC.
