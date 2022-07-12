Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Metcalfe; Monroe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Monroe County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Allen County in south central Kentucky Southern Barren County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Glasgow, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Monroe, northeastern Allen, southern Barren and southwestern Metcalfe Counties, including the following locations... Dry Fork, Eighty Eight, Bristletown, Gum Tree, Lucas, Haywood, Sulphur Lick, Austin, Nobob and Tracy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALLEN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO