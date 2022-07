Manchester United have agreed terms with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong but there remains work to do if the Holland international is to link back up with Erik ten Hag, the PA news agency understands.An initial fee of 75million euros (£63.5m) rising to a potential 85million euros (£72m) is believed to have been agreed with Barca, but there remains some way to go in the deal.De Jong is understood to be owed a substantial amount in deferred wages by cash-strapped Barcelona and the Dutchman will need convincing to leave the LaLiga giants.But United would surely not have pursued the 25-year-old...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO