ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Family of man killed in I-435 crash files lawsuit

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvcTt_0gdER3Xp00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The family of a man killed in a fiery crash on I-435 last week files a wrongful-death lawsuit.

Joey Schweinfurt , 51, of Garnett, died in the crash on July 5.

According to the lawsuit, Jeffrey L. Ory was driving a dump truck for his employer, Ballance Contracting Services.

Young girl pulled from Oceans of Fun pool dies from injuries

The document alleges Ory lost control of the dump truck when the left front tire blew. The dump truck veered off the roadway, crossed the median and jersey cables, and traveled into oncoming traffic.

The dump truck hit the side of the Ford F-150 pickup driven by Schweinfurt, killing him.

Schweinfurt’s wife and children are asking for damages due to his untimely. It also asks for damages for the pain and suffering Schweinfurt experienced between the time he was injured and the time he died.

The lawsuit also accuses Ballance Contracting Services of failing to maintain its dump truck and failing to replace the tires on its vehicles in a timely manner.

Along with Schweinfurth’s truck, the dump truck hit a Toyota 4Runner and a Kansas City work truck. Debris from the crash hit a Ford Transit Van, which was rear-ended by a black Toyota.

A passenger in Schweinfurth’s truck and the driver of the city truck were taken to the hospital. The remaining drivers refused treatment at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Topeka woman killed in northeast Kansas crash

NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 43-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash on Thursday. It happened on 216th Road, about two miles east of Kansas Highway 71. A Toyota Camry was eastbound on the road and was trying to pass a Chrysler 300. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Camry’s driver, Irene Centeno-Fajarzo of Topeka, lost control, overcorrected, struck the back of the Chrysler, entered the ditch, and hit a power pole.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police investigating Thursday park shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Topeka police reported an adult man was driven to a Topeka hospital with a minor gunshot wound. Officers went to the hospital to conduct an investigation of the shooting which is believed to have happened in North Topeka’s Garfield Park, located in the 1600 block of NE Quincy.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garnett, KS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Ford, KS
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KVOE

Olpe Fire puts out fire involving trailer carrying hay

Emporia and Olpe fire units were called out to handle a truck fire Wednesday evening. Crews were called to Roads 50 and J, about two miles south of Olpe, around 8:15 pm before Emporia was canceled. Olpe firefighters found a trailer carrying hay was engulfed in flames. They were able to put the fire out while saving the hay and the cab, although the trailer was destroyed.
OLPE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Transit#Jersey Cables#Nexstar Media Inc
Emporia gazette.com

Fire destroys rural work barn

A rural Lyon County resident's work barn is considered a total loss, after a Thursday morning fire. No one was injured. Crews were called around 10 a.m. to 539 Road 150, less than two miles southwest of Emporia and a bit west of the turnpike. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas woman arrested for drugs, use of weapon

ALLEN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, along with the Humboldt Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for methamphetamine-related charges and a weapons charge on Thursday. According to officials, Cindy Reynolds, 54, of Humboldt County was arrested for possession of methamphetamine...
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wibwnewsnow.com

Ballistics Tests Bring More Charges Against Topeka Man

Jahiem Brown was already facing a murder charge in relation to the death of Louis Cantrell in Topeka on July 5th. Now ballistics tests have led to more charges. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says that when Brown’s weapon was tested, it was found to be the weapon used in four earlier shootings, going back to May 28th of this year.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wendy’s to raise money for funeral of murdered Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The North Topeka Wendy’s will hold a fundraiser for the funeral expenses of a. Topeka man who was shot and killed on July 5. The Wendy’s located at 2025 NW Topeka Blvd. will donate 10% of all its sales on Thursday, July 14 towards the funeral expenses of Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka. A spokeswoman for the restaurant said Cantrell’s 16-year-old daughter works there and they want to do what they can to help her during this difficult time.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka woman who was accused of concealing homicide suspect pleads guilty in Douglas County District Court

A woman accused of helping a homicide suspect evade law enforcement was convicted Tuesday in a plea agreement in Douglas County District Court. Ansley Katherine Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony. According to charging documents, she was originally charged with making a false report to law enforcement, as well, but Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald said Tuesday that that charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Cause of Thursday’s destructive fire near Emporia to be determined

Only one wall is now standing after fire destroyed a 2,400 square-foot equipment shed just south of Emporia on Thursday. Fire was reported at 593 Road 150 shortly after 10 am and had already punched through the roof by the time firefighters arrived, according to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller. The fire ultimately caved in three of the four walls and destroyed all the machinery, equipment, tools and other items inside. The estimated loss is around $100,000.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Former grocery store begins demolition following fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The demolition of a former grocery store has begun after the building caught fire in June. Crews started the demolition process at the Falley’s grocery store which can be found inside the strip mall at 6th and Carnahan Ave. It is currently owned by Kent Lindemuth, who also owns the White Lakes Mall.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Topeka dentist was arrested over the weekend on allegations he has been practicing dentistry without a license. Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking records show Michael Charles Putnam, 67, was booked into custody by the Topeka Police Dept. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 12:20 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy