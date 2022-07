In honor of "National French Fry Day", we asked you tell us your favorite!. It goes without saying that you can’t have a sandwich or a burger, without a side of fries. Some people like them plain, some people like to drown them in ketchup (me), some people use ranch dressing, some people dip them in chocolate milkshakes. Whatever your fetish of preference is, where you get them from is the important issue here.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO