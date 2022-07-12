ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Boy, 7, and woman, 20, are killed after small recreational boat carrying 12 people capsizes on the Hudson River in New York City

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A seven-year-old boy and a woman, 20, have died after chartered private boat carrying a dozen people capsized on the Hudson River in New York City on Tuesday.

Emergency services, along with harbor, aviation and scuba units were deployed to save the 12 people reportedly aboard a private, recreational vessel, ABC 7 reported.

The New York Police Department and NY Waterways said the incident happened around 3pm, near Pier 84, when the boat completely tipped over into the river.

A spokesperson for NY Waterways said two of its ferries assisted in rescuing nine of the people who were aboard the capsized ship.

Police said two people were pulled from the water in critical condition, the boy who was taken to Bellevue Hospital, and the woman who was taken to Roosevelt Hospital. Both later died, police told 1010 WINS.

A third person had suffered a serious, but non-life threatening injury, while nine others suffered only minor injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVe0y_0gdEQTCR00
A private recreational boat capsized along the Hudson River on Tuesday, throwing 12 people overboard as emergency responders rushed to the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeGDj_0gdEQTCR00
Officials and nearby ferries rushed to the scene after the boat tipped over
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrrU8_0gdEQTCR00
Officials said 12 people were rescued from the waters, with two critically injured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6wTs_0gdEQTCR00
Pictured: Several of the people who were pulled out of the Hudson River on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fZIb_0gdEQTCR00
A woman, 20, was among the two critically injured who were rushed to a nearby hospital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ajAR_0gdEQTCR00
Officials said the ship completely capsized with 12 people on board at around 3pm 

In a statement, NY Waterways wrote that it 'responded to an emergency when a private boat overturned in the Hudson River, just north of the Pier 79 Midtown ferry terminal.

'Two NY Waterway ferries, the Garden State and the John Stevens, arrived on the scene and their crews rescued 9 passengers from the private boat.'

Officials added that while some ferry routes had been affected by the rescue, all routes have resumed regular service.

Iaidy Garcia, 28, said he was on the New Jersey side of the Hudson when he heard people yelling for help from the capsizing boat.

'I saw people screaming in the water, and then I just called 911 to just make sure they were okay,' Garcia told the New York Post.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived shortly at the scene, his office said, as he was near the area promoting the city's recent renovation of the Hudson Street streetscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCBXk_0gdEQTCR00
Some of the 12 people abord the private boat are led to waiting ambulances to be treated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1taF4L_0gdEQTCR00
A group of people who were abord the capsized boat huddle together before being treated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkRsi_0gdEQTCR00
Some of the victims, covered in white sheets, are led to ambulances
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTRE8_0gdEQTCR00
A paramedic treats one of the injured passengers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M149J_0gdEQTCR00
Paramedics tend to some of the injured people 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q53yA_0gdEQTCR00

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Young woman, 22, tragically killed by NYC subway train after falling onto the tracks at Grand Central station was an intern at Lazard investment bank and an NYU student

A woman who was killed after falling onto the subway tracks at New York City's Grand Central Station on Tuesday night has been named as 22-year-old Helen Chen. Chen, from Burbank, California was killed after a conductor was unable to stop in time as a southbound 7 train pulled into the station, striking her shortly before 11pm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Cruise ship brawl erupts in Carnival Magic's dance club with up to 60 passengers fighting: Coast Guard escorts vessel to dock in NYC

A massive brawl has broken out on a cruise ship as it returned to New York City, prompting the Coast Guard to escort the ship back to dock and the NYPD to open a probe. The fight began in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5.20am on Tuesday, on the final night of the ship's eight-day Caribbean cruise with stops in Dominicana, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River#New York City#Boating#Breaking News#Accident#Scuba Units#Abc 7#Ny Waterways#Bellevue Hospital
UPI News

On This Day: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island

July 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1918, Russian Czar Nicholas II and his family were killed by Bolsheviks who had held them captive for two months. Though the whereabouts of their bodies was unknown for years, later DNA tests confirmed their identities and they were buried together in a St. Petersburg cathedral in 1998.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Shocking moment helicopter bursts into flames after suddenly nosediving towards rocks… with pilot somehow able to miraculously pull up and avoid disaster at French lighthouse

A helicopter pilot diced with death off the French coast Wednesday when it suddenly nose-dived towards a rocky outcrop in a flash of flames while approaching a lighthouse. The helicopter was flying towards the Vielle Lighthouse, which is undergoing renovations, half a mile off France's most westerly point of Pointe du Raz in the region of Finistère.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Dance floor brawl involving 60 people breaks out on cruise ship

A cruise ship was escorted into port by the US Coast Guard after a brawl involving up to 60 people erupted in a night club onboard.Security staff aboard the Carnival Magic asked the US Coast Guard for assistance in the early hours of 28 June as 40 to 60 passengers became embroiled in a dance floor fight at around 5.20am. It’s unclear what caused the incident, though it is said to have started as a fight between two passengers. The Coast Guard launched a small boat from Staten Island to escort the cruise ship to its home dock in Manhattan,...
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Alnmouth beach: Rare John Dory caught by eight-year-old tourist

A fish rarely found off the North East coast has been caught by an eight-year-old holidaymaker. The John Dory was spotted among rock pools at Alnmouth, Northumberland, by Rylie from Wilsden, Bradford. His uncle, Dale Greetham, said the family went from the despondency of not finding anything all day to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Family of grandfather, 74, who died after drunkenly falling 8FT over a stair rail and landing on his head sue JD Wetherspoon for £150,000 blaming its 'unusual design' for causing his death

The 74 year-old grandfather died on New Year's Day 2018 after he fell eight feet from the stairs and landed on his head at Norwich's Queen of Iceni pub in April 2016. Brian McAlister, from Brandon in Suffolk, was walking to the toilet when he lost his balance and suffered 'catastrophic' injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Two Men Catch Fire at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Store in the Hamptons

Two men attending an event at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store in the Hamptons caught on fire after rubbing alcohol caused an explosion on the premises, according to authorities. Sag Harbor Village Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire told Newsweek the incident occurred at 4 Bay Street on June 25. "It was reported to us at 6:04 p.m. as two subjects previously on fire. Apparently, it was during an event and someone added alcohol to a Sterno can causing it to flash and setting the two men on fire. The two men were extinguished with a fire extinguisher," he said.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
The Independent

Villagers tie up 13-foot crocodile believing it had swallowed a boy whole

Villagers in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh caught and tied up a 13-foot crocodile, suspecting that it had swallowed a seven-year-old child whole.People in Sheopur city claimed that the child Antar Singh, who was bathing in the Chambal river with his friends on Monday, was still alive inside the crocodile’s stomach, according to reports. However, the next morning Singh’s body was found floating in the river.The boy, a resident of Raghunathpur village located about 180km from Gwalior city, had gone swimming in the river when he disappeared. When his parents began searching for him, some villagers claimed they had...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

491K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy