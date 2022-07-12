42-year-old Hazen woman killed in hit-and-run on I-94
By KFYR Staff
KFYR-TV
2 days ago
ORISKA, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old Hazen woman died in a hit-and-run rear-end collision early Tuesday morning near the Oriska rest area on I-94 westbound. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 26-year-old Wyatt Staloch of Jamestown...
A Jamestown, North Dakota man faces felony charges following a fatal hit and run accident early Tuesday morning on I-94 outside Valley City. According to the North Dakota highway patrol, Christina Anderson, 42 of Hazen was killed when a 2017 GMC Sierra rear-ended a 2005 Dodge Ram towing a flatbed trailer just east of the Oriska Rest Area, along the westbound roadway. According to the Highway Patrol report, the driver of the Ram, and a teenage girl were also injured in the accident. The 14 year old female passenger was not restrained, and was ejected from the vehicle during the roll-over.
