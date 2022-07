The Waybury Inn in East Middlebury has been serving delicious food to the community for over 200 years, and for a remarkable chunk of that time — one-fifth of those two centuries — one person has overseen the kitchen. Donna Siebert, who grew up across East Main Street from the Inn, has seen food fashions come and go and managed to keep the Waybury’s restaurant and substantial catering business at the top of its game.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO