DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Areas of the Wiregrass have seen a tremendous amount of rain since the past weekend and more is arriving soon. “Yesterday, last night we had torrential downpours that caused a little flooding on some roadways, and things of that nature rain is going to continue today and throughout the weekend, so we are watching that closely,” Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah said.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO