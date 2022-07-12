Report: Little Rock, OKC, Tulsa drivers among nation’s best

FILE – In this July 1, 2016 file photo, drivers work their way out of Dallas during rush hour. The U.S. government’s road safety agency says traffic… Read More

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A team of analysts at QuoteWizard evaluated over six million car insurance quotes for their annual report on the best and worst drivers by city.

Little Rock, Oklahoma City and Tulsa each ranked in the top five. The methodology of the report included data such as DUIs, speeding tickets and citations.

Top Five Cities For Best Drivers

Louisville Hartford Little Rock Oklahoma City Tulsa

Bakersfield, California was named the city with the worst overall drivers, as well as checking in at #1 for DUI rank.

The complete results of the report are available here.