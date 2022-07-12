ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, MO

Busy day at the Fair

Laclede Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto by Julie Turner-Crawford Monday was a busy day for showing animals at the 2022 Laclede County Fair....

Laclede Record

Celebrating Fire Station 3

Lebanon celebrated its newest fire station, which is already resulting in faster response times, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. Mayor Jared Carr told the crowd gathered for the ceremony that the building at Beck and Ivey Lane will help firefighters to do their job effectively. “This building has so many elements of the community really coming together and working together in order to make our community safer,” Carr said. “It started in 2019 with the community passing a half-cent sales tax and without the community support, this building would not be possible. Plans got underway shortly after that in order to expand our fire protection capabilities here in the community.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KTTS

Neighbors Upset Over Plans For Coffee Shop In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council is considering a request to rezone land at Sunshine and Jefferson. Some neighbors are worried about an increase in traffic if 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee shop, goes in next to Jefferson Baptist Church. Parents are especially concerned because it would be located...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Why Springfield residents are steamed about 7 Brew’s coffee shop drive-thru

A developer wants to put a drive-thru coffee shop on Sunshine Street, and feedback on what he’s brewing is generally mixed. On July 11, the Springfield City Council heard 19 speakers in a public hearing over two bills tied to a plan to put a 7 Brew Coffee location on the southeast corner of Sunshine Street and Jefferson Avenue. Ten of those speakers at the hearing were against the development, and nine spoke in its favor. The City Council will decide on both bills July 25.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Walking Across America

Walking across the street is difficult enough in the current summer heat, but a Texas man, passing through Lebanon Wednesday, isn’t letting it stop his walk across America. Stephen Ashworth of Terrell, Texas, east of Dallas, wore a sign on his back that read “Walking Across America” as he traveled along Route 66 Wednesday morning. He said the purpose of his walk is simply to “see the country, especially the way the price of gas is. I couldn’t imagine driving Route 66 right now.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Benton County Salvation Army Pleads For Help

When the Warsaw Salvation Army saw the need and then accepted the challenge of providing food to the children of Benton County over the summer, they weren’t sure how things would go. They had only a couple of weeks to plan the momentous effort, secure funds, organize volunteers, and handle the logistics for feeding children across the county. It was with great determination that this all-volunteer organization stepped in and provided meals to 181 kids on June 9. The meals were distributed at four sites across the county where each child was provided a bag with 5 meals including milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, entrees, and snacks.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Man Launches City-Wide Scavenger Hunt

In an attempt to inspire the community, a man from Springfield has created a. scavenger hunt, hiding money around the city. The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, began hiding tins around Springfield containing hundred dollar bills with the date it was hiding on a piece of paper inside the tin.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Architectural Wonder is Considered The Best Missouri Lake Airbnb

Rated one of the best Airbnbs to stay at in Osage Beach, this unique house might be a little confusing to the naked eye. It's like it is out of the show Stranger Things from the upside down (minus the monsters and blood of course), this Airbnb at Osage Beach is one of the most unique houses I've ever seen. It looks like it's upside down and is an architectural wonder. The best part about the way this house is built is that no matter which room you are in you get some of the best views of the lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
News Break
Politics
lakeexpo.com

6452 Red Barn Rd, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Fantastic home just down highway KK close to Margaritaville. This 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath open concept split level home has natural lighting, an amazing stone fireplace, breakfast area, dining room, The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet & master bath with dual sinks. There are 2 more bedrooms upstairs that share the 2nd full bath. Downstairs there is a 2nd living area, half bath, and a 4th bedroom. Plenty of room to spread out with two spacious living rooms, and 2 decks, An easy commute to the highway, hospital, and shopping, & golfing. Don’t miss out on a opportunity to own a Great home in a Great location.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
houstonherald.com

Fires break out in Texas County

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Due to dry conditions, residents are encouraged not to burn. Beginning at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, three fires were reported in the county:. •A brush fire sent the Summersville Fire Department to County Road OD...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
thelickingnews.com

Missouri Ozark Rally coming to Texas County

(July 5, 2022) – The 100AW Performance Rally Group is partnering with the Texas County Commission to bring rally racing to the county. The Missouri Ozark Rally is planned for Saturday, July 30, near Cabool. In April, Kim DeMotte, President of the 100AW Performance Rally Group, approached the commission...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

