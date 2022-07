WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens has announced its latest exhibition: “Emotional Visibility Project” by Minnu Paul. Per the Burgwin-Wright House, an opening day gala will be held on July 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. for Fourth Friday Gallery Nights, and the exhibit will stay up until August 20. Admission to the gallery is free during the opening day gala or during the Burgwin-Wright House’s regular hours, Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

