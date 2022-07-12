Federal grand jury indicts Columbia man for fentanyl trafficking

Green County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ)

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Columbia man for trafficking fentanyl that he intended to distribute in Springfield, Mo.

A federal prosecutor charged Michael E. Hunt, Jr., 41, with one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to an affidavit, law enforcement officers learned that Hunt was planning to transport fentanyl from Columbia to Springfield. Hunt was driving a black Jeep Renegade southbound on Highway 5 on June 12, 2022, when a Laclede County, Mo., sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. A police service dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the Jeep, at which time Hunt locked the vehicle and refused to give officers the keys.

Police say a tow company unlocked the jeep and officers found a black gym bag on the front passenger seat that contained 300 grams of fentanyl, which is consistent with distribution and not merely personal use.

Hunt is being held without bond at the Greene County Jail in Springfield.