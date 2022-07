LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a child is dead after they ingested a fentanyl-laced pill while alone in a hotel room. According to an arrest report from LVMPD, officers responded to The Orleans Hotel around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call that the Clark County Fire Department was requesting assistance for a 3- to 4-year-old child who was unresponsive by the first-floor elevators. The child was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased on scene, the report says.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO