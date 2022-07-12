ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Two helicopters, military aircraft added to 2022 Dayton Air Show

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oQg1_0gdEMC0o00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three military aircraft will be doing flybys during the 2022 Dayton Air Show show in July.

Officials announced the addition of two helicopters — U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion and U.S. Army AH-64 Apache — along with the U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry (AWACS) aircraft.

Parking changes announced for 2022 Dayton Air Show

The two helicopters will conduct flybys on both days of the show, July 30 and July 31, and the AWACS will do a flyby on Sunday only. The 2022 show will be held at the Dayton International Airport.

According to a release, the U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion is a heavy-lift helicopter, designed for transporting up to 55 troops or externally slung loads of 36,000 pounds. The USA AH-64 Apache has a vertical climb of 1,775 feet per minute and has been extensively used in night operations, and the USAF AWACS is an airborne warning, command and control system, that can fly roughly eight hours without refueling.

US Air Force F-15 two-ship flyby joins 2022 Dayton Air Show

“The addition of these three aircraft in an already spectacular lineup is great news for this year’s show,” said
Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees. “Two of these three aircraft are going to be replaced in the coming years so we’re excited that spectators get to see them before they’re phased out.”

Here are a list of the performers and acts confirmed for the 2022 show:

  • U.S. Navy Blue Angels
  • U.S. Army Golden Knights
  • F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
  • TORA! TORA! TORA!
  • Kevin Coleman
  • Vampire Airshows
  • Kent Pietsch Airshows

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonairshow.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Advocate

Darke County receives $1.35 million for airport terminal

DARKE COUNTY— U.S. Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced Thursday that $3.7 Million in new funding will be distributed for Ohio airports under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including the Darke County Airport. Portman applauded the announcement that two Ohio airports are set to receive grants made available...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
WDTN

Donations for Officer Ney: How you can help

D&G Roofing and Restoration is accepting donations at 360 Gargrave Rd. Suite D in Dayton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The company said that if you cannot make it during those hours, you can call 937-439-0554 and they can make arrangements for you.
DAYTON, OH
Fox47News

Mirror in storage at Ohio museum reveals secret 50 years later

CINCINNATI — A mirror that's been sitting in storage at an Ohio museum for more than 50 years is finally revealing her secret. The Cincinnati Arts Museum said in a news release that last spring, its Curator of East Asian Art, Dr. Hou-mei Sung, was researching a mirror that's been with the museum since 1961 when she made quite the discovery.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Military Helicopters#Air Show#Us Air Force#U S Army#Usaf
WHIO Dayton

Eaton man hit, killed on US 35 identified

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A Eaton man is dead after being hit by a car in Beavercreek Twp. earlier this month. Kurtis Brown, 31, was identified as the man who died July 1 after being hit by a car on US 35, according to a crash report. The incident was...
EATON, OH
wcbe.org

Ohio appears to have been fertile recruiting ground for the January 6 insurgents.

Ohio – a state that voted twice for Obama – and then twice for Trump – appears to have been fertile recruiting ground for the January 6 insurgents. An NPR database shows at least 48 people in the state were arrested in connection with the U.S Capitol attack. That’s the 6th most in the country. Ohio also has the second most antigovernment groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The January 6 committee holds another hearing today. And WYSO’s Leila Goldstein examines why so many people from Ohio believed they needed to, in their view, stop the steal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

West Carrollton seeks Utility Superintendent

The Utility Superintendent position supervises eleven employees and reports to the Service Director. They are responsible for the technical, administrative and supervisory work associated with water treatment, wastewater treatment, industrial pretreatment, and the operation and maintenance of the Water Distribution System and the Sewer Collection System in city of West Carrollton.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WDTN

Greene County moves to high COVID-19 transmission

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has moved from medium to high for the week of July 1 through July 7. Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has seen their case numbers going up steadily since June. Health officials said people letting their guards down and summer gatherings may be adding to the […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 people safely escape house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Three people who were forced to evacuate a house fire Thursday evening in the 1600 block of East Lindsey Avenue are OK, Miamisburg Fire District Chief Jim Baber said. The cause of the fire, believed to have started in the kitchen, remains under investigation, he said. >>...
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Beavercreek man dies trying to rescue drowning child

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) –  The body of a Beavercreek man was found in Lake Michigan after he attempted to rescue a drowning child. According to our partners at WOOD-TV, 33-year-old Anthony Diehl was attempting to save a 7-year-old boy who was drowning at South Haven’s North Beach. Diehl then disappeared in the water. Authorities presumed […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

WDTN

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy