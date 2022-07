Antique ‘speeder’ rail car rides on the edge of Adirondack Park. One of the best parts of a speeder ride out of Croghan, along the western edge of the Adirondacks, is Floyd Graves, the motorman. Born in 1943 and a lifelong resident of Croghan, he tells stories and points out landmarks for the entire 1.5 miles down the tracks, and back, over the din of the Hercules 4-cylinder flathead and the scream of metal wheels rolling on metal track.

CROGHAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO