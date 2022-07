If the Lakers don't end up landing Kyrie Irving this offseason, they'll have to continue to work around the margins to improve the roster. Even after signing five relatively young, athletic players, the Lakers are still a little lean on quality defenders. Despite Darvin Ham's recent comments about Russell Westbrook, it's a stretch to assume that Russ is going to morph into a top-shelf defender in his 15th season. Could LA's roster need result in a trade for Russell Westbrook's foil, Patrick Beverley?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO