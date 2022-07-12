ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

Road paving in Vandalia: When lanes will close

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hspyq_0gdELJE600

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Paving will begin in Vandalia on Wednesday, July 13.

So long as the weather remains clear, the City of Vandalia said crews will begin the final repaving of a portion of U.S. Route 40. The paving will begin on Wednesday, and crews will be working from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. for an estimated 10 working days.

During this time, the city said that one lane will remain open in each direction. The paving will occur on U.S. 40 from just west of Union Park Boulevard, past Airport Access Road to east of the exit and entrance ramps.

While driving through the area, drivers should be on the lookout for lane changes, the city said. Law enforcement officers will also be on the scene to manage traffic control and ensure the safety of both the workers and drivers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

West Carrollton seeks Utility Superintendent

The Utility Superintendent position supervises eleven employees and reports to the Service Director. They are responsible for the technical, administrative and supervisory work associated with water treatment, wastewater treatment, industrial pretreatment, and the operation and maintenance of the Water Distribution System and the Sewer Collection System in city of West Carrollton.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Traffic from the WHIO Traffic Center

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic . Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:. NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple roads close in the City of Hamilton for 10-day roundabout project

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced the closure of the five points intersection for the completion of a roundabout beginning Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Grand Boulevard, Hamilton Mason Road, Hancock Avenue, Tuley Road and...
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

City of Dayton pool closed through Monday

DAYTON — The City of Dayton announced Thursday on both social media and in a news release that a city pool will be closed through Monday, July 18, “following possible exposure of staff to Covid-19.”. The Dabney Pool at the Northwest Recreation Center on Princeton Drive will be...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Vandalia, OH
Government
WDTN

Vandalia accident leads to flipped car

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A car accident led to a a vehicle being flipped upside down in Vandalia on Thursday afternoon. The City of Vandalia Division of Fire responded to a report of an auto accident on W. Alkaline Springs Road. One occupant was transported to the hospital with...
VANDALIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Urban Construction
WDTN

1 hospitalized after car crashes into tree in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car crashed into a tree in Dayton overnight, sending one person to the hospital. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday a car crashed into a tree at West Hillcrest Avenue and Emerson Avenue. Regional Dispatch reported that one car...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

DeWine, ODOT celebrating I-70 lane additions in Springfield

The Interstate 70 Lane Addition Project widens the interstate from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between U.S. 68 and State Route 72. The Governor's office said the project will not only provide motorists with added instate capacity, but it will increase safety by replacing bridges.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

Eaton man hit, killed on US 35 identified

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A Eaton man is dead after being hit by a car in Beavercreek Twp. earlier this month. Kurtis Brown, 31, was identified as the man who died July 1 after being hit by a car on US 35, according to a crash report. The incident was...
EATON, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 people safely escape house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Three people who were forced to evacuate a house fire Thursday evening in the 1600 block of East Lindsey Avenue are OK, Miamisburg Fire District Chief Jim Baber said. The cause of the fire, believed to have started in the kitchen, remains under investigation, he said. >>...
MIAMISBURG, OH
1017thepoint.com

CRASH INTO COW CLOSES I-70 OVERNIGHT

(Lewisburg, OH)--At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-70 in Preble County overnight, and it appears that a cow on the loose was the cause. Dispatchers had received a call about a cow on the interstate before the crash occurred at just before midnight Tuesday night in the westbound lanes near Lewisburg. A semi struck the cow and was then hit from behind by another vehicle. The shutdown of westbound 70 lasted well into Wednesday morning. There’s no word on the condition of the injured person.
LEWISBURG, OH
WDTN

Greene County moves to high COVID-19 transmission

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has moved from medium to high for the week of July 1 through July 7. Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has seen their case numbers going up steadily since June. Health officials said people letting their guards down and summer gatherings may be adding to the […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy