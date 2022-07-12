ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek the Identity of Persons of Interest in Released Photos

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Kennett Square Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection with an incident that occurred on June 20, 2022. The department released photos of the individuals...

firststateupdate.com

County Police Release Statement, Video Regarding Former Officer

The New Castle County Division of Police released the following statement regarding a former officer:. On July 14, 2022, Michael Carnevale, a former officer with the New Castle County Division of Police pled guilty to one count of offensive touching in relation to a use of force incident that occurred while he was on duty. The incident, which occurred on August 30, 2021, took place within the cell block area of Police Headquarters and involved a sixteen-year-old female. The incident was reported to supervision by other police officers and was recorded on internal video surveillance. Mr. Carnevale was immediately placed on administrative leave when the incident was reported, and simultaneous investigations were conducted by the Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit, the Department of Justice, and the Division of Police Professional Standards Unit.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
MyChesCo

$20,000 Reward Offered for Information in Philadelphia Homicide

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a tragic turn of events, the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a recent homicide. Authorities state that on May 29, 2022, at approximately 5:04 pm in the 2000 block of Snyder Avenue, two males were involved in a physical altercation. During the fight, the perpetrator stabbed the victim in his chest. The victim was transported to the hospital but died of his injuries the following day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Three charged for Lancaster County burglary

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three men have been charged after a burglary in Manheim Township. Manheim Township Police say Dwain London, Edwin Rivera, and Dwayne Sherman allegedly entered the victim’s residence intending to locate and steal a large sum of cash. Police say the suspects went through the entire house and were captured on video.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Twp. Police looking for woman who stole $400 worth of energy drinks

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has a warrant out for her arrest after a retail theft occurred on June 21 in Manheim Township. According to police, 42-year-old Daisy Vasquez selected $404.71 worth of energy drinks and placed them in a shopping car at the Weis markets on Millersvile Pike. She then attempted to leave the store without paying.
MANHEIM, PA
MyChesCo

Suspects Wanted for Burglary in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for burglary. Authorities state that on On Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11:30 pm, two unknown black males broke into a business office trailer on the 4000 block of Kensington Ave through a window and took 20 car key blanks worth a total of $50. Both suspects then fled the area in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Coatesville PD Arrest Man With Active Felony Warrants

COATESVILLE, PA — The Coatesville Police Department has arrested a man after a routine traffic stop. Authorities state that on June 25, 2022, a Coatesville Police Office conducted a traffic stop on the 500 block of E. Lincoln Hwy. The driver, later identified as Mack Cannon, exited the vehicle and attempted to fee. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man After Finding Cocaine and Marijuana

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges after finding cocaine and marijuana in his possession. Authorities state that on July 2 at approximately 4:17 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 700 block of East 10th Street when they observed 31-year-old Leroy Ames engaged in drug activity. Police made contact with Ames and recovered 11.4 grams of cocaine and 9.6 grams of marijuana. Police took Ames into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Brazen Theft at Newtown Athletic Club

NEWTOWN, PA — The Newtown Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft at the Newtown Athletic Club. Authorities state that the incident occurred on Saturday, June 25th at 4:00 PM, and police are hoping that someone may have information that can help them identify the suspects.
NEWTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Armored Truck Robbery Ringleader Sentenced to 10 Years

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Jerry Collins, 42, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Gerald A. McHugh on July 12, 2022, for his role in a broad daylight armed robbery of an armored vehicle containing hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash nearly three years ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Charged With Stabbing of Juvenile

COATESVILLE, PA — The Coatesville Police say that they have charged Anthony Bacon of Coatesville in connection to a stabbing that occurred earlier this month. Authorities state that on July 1, 2022, at approximately 12:45 AM, police responded to N 4th Ave for a reported stabbing of a juvenile victim. Both the victim and the victim’s mother, who was also assualted, were checked by EMS. The perpetrator, identified as Anthony Bacon, had fled the scene prior to police arrival.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Elverson Walmart Theft: Do You Recognize Him?

ELVERSON, PA — Do you know this man? Police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect in a retail theft at Walmart in Elverson. The Caernarvon Township Police say they are investigating a Retail Theft incident at Walmart located at 100 Crossings Blvd, Elverson, Pennsylvania. On June 7, 2022, at around 9:36 PM, the pictured male suspect arrived operating an unknown make/model four-door sedan that is light in color. Once in the store, the suspect selected various merchandise and proceeded to the electronics department. He forced entry to the glass case and removed a large amount of electronic outdoor cameras, spotlight cameras, doorbell cameras, etc. The total amount of items have an estimated value of around $4,256.
ELVERSON, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot Dead Outside Warehouse In Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was shot dead in Allentown overnight. The shooting happened outside the Lineage Logistics Warehouse on Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township.  Police say they found the woman laying next to a shot up car in the warehouse’s parking lot.  CBS3 has also been told a male suspect ran from the scene.  There’s no word yet on any motive.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
