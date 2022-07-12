New Masai giraffe calf at Seneca Park Zoo is a male; some medical issues are being treated

It's a boy. That was the news delivered by Monroe County officials on Wednesday after they had announced earlier in the week that one of the Seneca Park Zoo's giraffes, Kipenzi, had given birth to the zoo's second Masai giraffe calf this year. When they first made the announcement, officials had not specified a gender.The Seneca Park Zoo is welcoming its second Masai giraffe calf this year.There are a couple of medical issues that County Executive Adam Bello and zoo officials mentioned on Wednesday. Zoo Veterinarian Chris McKinney said the new calf is getting care for a leg tendon issue, and it now has a splint that's been placed on a leg due to "laxity in the tendons." McKinney said the bandage will remain on the leg while the new calf gains more strength in the leg.The giraffe calf also was found to have an umbilical hernia. McKinney said that is not painful right now, but since it can worsen as the animal grows, medical staff will surgically close the hernia.Bello said that "Despite the leg issue and hernia, the calf is otherwise healthy."Zoo staff will continue to monitor the new calf 24/7, Bello said, "to watch out for any unforeseen challenges."Iggy, the other female giraffe at the local zoo gave birth to a male calf, named Olmstead, on April 29.The Zoo’s Animals of the Savanna exhibit is closed beyond the rhino overlook until at least Friday to ensure the giraffes are not disturbed during the important bonding period between mom and calf.