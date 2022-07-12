ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar Beach, FL

2 northwest Florida hospitals make U.S. Top 100 list

By Kimber Collins
 2 days ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach and Twin Cities hospital in Niceville are listed in the top 100 hospitals.

The 2022 award makes 6 recognitions for Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, the first win for Twin Cities.

Earning this national recognition for the 6th time is truly remarkable and a testament to all of our associates and physicians who always put patients first. We’ve had a special relationship with this community for almost 20 years. We will continue to deliver the compassionate, high-quality healthcare that everyone in our community deserves.

Henry Stovall, regional president of Ascension Sacred Heart

The 2022 list for Fortune/Merative distinguishes hospitals based on the following:

  • Had lower inpatient mortality
  • Had fewer patient complications
  • Delivered care that resulted in fewer infections
  • Had lower 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates
  • Sent patients home sooner
  • Kept inpatient expenses low while still maintaining a healthy financial environment
  • Scored higher on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience

Ascension Sacred Heart on the Emerald Coast was listed in the top 100 of 2,650 acute care hospitals in the United States.

Merative and Fortune released the 2022 results on June 30.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Twin Cities Hospital for a statement.

Twin Cities Hospital is located at 2190 Highway 85 N, Niceville, FL 32578

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is located at 7800 US-98, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

