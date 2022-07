The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Drug Free Duval are putting on seminars twice a month for treating opioid overdoses. The next seminar is Friday. Virtual attendees of the online training are taught how to spots the signs and symptoms of a drug overdose and then are shown ways to reverse the potentially lethal condition using the medication naloxone, typically sold as the brand Narcan, which can halt the effects of opioids on the body for up to 90 minutes.

