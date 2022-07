NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A person was found dead in the city of Newton after police responded to a domestic call. Investigators said a woman was shot in the face at an apartment complex on Poplar Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police later found a man lying on the ground outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. He died moments later. The woman was hospitalized.

