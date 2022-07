In Wednesday’s column I asked the fellas to share memories of going to Camp Wangum in Salisbury, owned and organized by the Bristol Boys Club and three answered the call. “I spent many summers at Camp Wangum from the early to late 50’s. Although there are many great memories, what stands out for me is the safety training they did. It started with swimming safety and then canoe training in the Housatonic River, including tipping over the canoe with you in it so you knew what to do.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO