Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Takes seat Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Muncy is on the bench Tuesday against the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves team, may get weekend start

Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Jazz Trade Sends Patrick Beverley To L.A.

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were both teams who were pegged as having the potential to make noise this NBA offseason. In fact, the Jazz have already gotten started. They traded 3x Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In exchange, they received Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Walker Kessler, Patrick Beverley, and four first-round picks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline

Astros manager Dusty Baker said over the weekend that Brantley (shoulder) is without a timeline for a return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list last Friday, but the 35-year-old apparently wasn't close to being activated. Baker has been notoriously evasive when asked about players' injuries this season, but he at least revealed that Brantley's aching right shoulder has been "slow to respond" since he landed on the IL on June 28. Brantley had been spotted running in the outfield Friday, but he has yet to resume any hitting activity, which will be the true barometer for the health of his shoulder. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Brantley returning before the All-Star break, and more clarity on where he stands in his recovery may not come until the Astros reconvene after the Midsummer Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits after HBP

Altuve exited Thursday's game against the Angels in the first inning after being hit by a pitch in the leg, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve was hit by the pitch to begin the game. He limped to first base and came around to score, but he was removed in the bottom half of the frame. Mauricio Dubon entered the game to play second base and hit atop the Houston order.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Still not starting

Donovan (illness) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Though Donovan rejoined the Cardinals earlier this week, he'll sit out his fifth straight contest while he works to regain conditioning following a bout with a non-COVID-19-related illness. The rookie's continued absence will open up spots in the corner outfield for Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbaar on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Awaiting scan results

Tatis (wrist) underwent another scan and met with the surgeon who performed his surgery Monday, and an update on his status is expected to come Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old's rehab progress has been stalled while he awaits clearance to participate in full baseball activities, as he's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Max Muncy
Max Muncy
Person
Will Smith
Person
Justin Turner
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Back from paternity list

McNeil will be activated from the paternity list ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McNeil will return to the lineup after missing three contests for the birth of his son. Since the beginning of July, the 30-year-old has struggled to a .219 average with two doubles, two RBI and five runs, but he'll look to turn that around in the Mets' final series ahead of the All-Star break as they take on the Cubs in a four-game set.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Ender Inciarte: Designated for assignment

Inciarte was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Inciarte joined the major-league roster in late June but drew just one start during his time with the Mets. The 31-year-old went just 1-for-8 with a run over 11 games in the majors but will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Jeff McNeil (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes another bag

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Angels. Altuve had posted steals in each of the last two games, giving him eight in nine attempts this year. The second baseman saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end with the hitless performance Wednesday. He's still slashing .277/.371/.528 with 17 home runs, 33 RBI and 47 runs scored through 71 contests.
HOUSTON, TX
#Cardinals#Sportsnet La
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: IL stint still in play

Marte noted Tuesday that he's showing improvement in his recovery from a left groin injury, but he doesn't expect to play in either of the remaining two games of the Mets' series in Atlanta, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Marte is out of the lineup Tuesday for the third day...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Slated for re-evaluation

Brantley (shoulder) has flown back to Houston to be evaluated further by team doctors, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Brantley landed on the injured list with a shoulder issue in late June and has made slow progress in his recovery over the last few weeks. The 35-year-old took swings afterward but didn't feel good afterward and will have his rehab process slowed as a result. While manager Dusty Baker said that Brantley hasn't encountered a setback, it's not yet clear when the outfielder will be able to return to game action.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Travis Jankowski: Retreats to bench

Jankowski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs. Jankowski went 0-for-8 with two walks while starting in all three of the Mets' contests in Atlanta earlier this week, but he'll return to the bench Thursday with Jeff McNeil (paternity list) and Starling Marte (groin) checking back into the lineup following three- and four-game absences, respectively. McNeil, Marte, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha will likely represent the Mets' top options in the outfield moving forward, so Jankowski's starts are expected to be few and far between.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Resting for day game

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. With the top two teams in the National League East closing their series with a day game after a night game, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker decided it was an ideal time to give Ozuna some time off. Adam Duvall will start in left field and Eddie Rosario will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter while Ozuna heads to the bench for the first time since June 19.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Baseball
Sports
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Momentous rehab game Tuesday

Lewis (concussion) started in left field for the first time in his rehab assignment during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and also hit a home run for the fourth straight game in one of his two plate appearances. Lewis exited the game in the top of the...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Takes seat Thursday

Duvall isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals. Duvall is getting a breather after he went 1-for-7 with a two-run homer and four strikeouts over the last two games. Eddie Rosario will take over in left field and bat fifth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Steps out of lineup

Arozarena is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Arozarena will take a seat for the first time since July 1, and he had a .239/.340/.522 slash line with three home runs and seven RBI during that 12-start stretch. Luke Raley, Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe will start from left to right in the outfield in Thursday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
DETROIT, MI

