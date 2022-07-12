ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Not starting Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lux is not in the lineup Tuesday versus St. Louis,...

www.cbssports.com

Dodgers News: LA Gets More Discouraging News About Chris Taylor Injury

The Dodgers are going to get reinforcements before the trade deadline, but it might not be from any external transactions. Most league insiders expect the Dodgers to be an active player in the trade market, but they have a few impact players eyeing returns after the All-Star break. Some would argue that they already have different makers on the roster, they just happen to be on the injured list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling Dodgers All-Star Game Bobblehead

To commemorate the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, FOCO released a limited-edition bobbleheads series for all 30 teams. The Dodgers All-Star Game bobblehead stands eight inches tall and is individually numbered out of 322 units. Each All-Star Game bobblehead is of a generic player set on a base...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday

Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Set to return Friday

Cisnero (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. The Tigers optioned Thursday's starter Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo following the game, and the team will also make a move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster so Cisnero can rejoin the bullpen. The righty has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a right shoulder strain in early April. He posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 67 games in 2021, while also recording four saves.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rangers' Elier Hernandez: Contract selected, batting eighth

The Rangers selected Hernandez's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, and he'll bat eighth as the designated hitter for Texas' series opener with Seattle. Hernandez has hit well at Round Rock this year with a .910 OPS, 11 home runs, 35 RBI and nine stolen bases in 62 games, and he'll now receive his first opportunity in the big leagues. Steven Duggar was optioned to Round Rock in a corresponding move. The righty-hitting Hernandez could serve as a short-side platoon option at DH while he's up with Texas.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Scratched with back stiffness

Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to mid-back stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel was penciled in to start in center field, but he was a late removal from the lineup due to the back issue. He missed a few games with a lower-back strain during the first half of June, but he returned without a trip to the injured list and didn't appear to have any further issues until Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Zunino (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Zunino has been out since early June with left shoulder inflammation. He recently received treatment on his neck to deal with tingling down his arm and doesn't appear to be close to a return, something this transaction confirms. He'll now be out until mid-August at the earliest. Christian Bethancourt and Francisco Mejia should continue splitting time behind the plate in his absence. Zunino's vacated 40-man roster spot will go to Luis Patino, who returned from his own trip to the 60-day injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Riding pine Thursday

McMahon isn't starting Thursday's game against San Diego. McMahon is getting a day off after he went 4-for-14 with a triple, two runs, a stolen base, two walks and two strikeouts over the last four games. Garrett Hampson will take over at third base and bat ninth.
DENVER, CO

