NBA

Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Done for Summer League

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Champagnie has suffered a small fracture in his left thumb and will miss the remainder...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Said Only One Player Could Beat Him 1-On-1: "If There's Gonna Be A Player To Beat Me, He Retired On That Last Shot In Utah In '98."

Kobe Bryant was easily one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. Starting off as a teenager with the Los Angeles Lakers, a young Kobe had limited chances to showcase his talents. But all of it changed after a couple of seasons as Bryant burst into the scene as one of the most exciting players to watch in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Heat most determined to acquire star, Raptors won't deal Scottie Barnes, per report

It's been almost two weeks since Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade, sending shockwaves around the league and forcing teams to scramble in the wee hours of free agency to see if they had what it takes to put a trade package together. Durant listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations, but the Nets haven't received any trade offers they find worthy of Durant's stature. But while no adequate trade offers have surfaced, Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Heat have been the most determined team in trying to acquire the former league MVP.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Tiger Woods score: Three-time Open champion ejects early, struggling in awaited return to St. Andrews

Playing one of his favorite events at his favorite course in the world, Tiger Woods showed considerable rust en route to an opening 6-over 78 in the 150th Open Championship on Thursday at St. Andrews. On the course for the first time since the third round of the PGA Championship in May, Woods' score across the 18 holes was the highest of his career as a professional, matching the 78 he shot at the Old Course as an amateur in the final round of the 1995 Open.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves team, may get weekend start

Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Suns match Deandre Ayton's max offer sheet; Zach LaVine agrees to supermax deal

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline

Astros manager Dusty Baker said over the weekend that Brantley (shoulder) is without a timeline for a return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list last Friday, but the 35-year-old apparently wasn't close to being activated. Baker has been notoriously evasive when asked about players' injuries this season, but he at least revealed that Brantley's aching right shoulder has been "slow to respond" since he landed on the IL on June 28. Brantley had been spotted running in the outfield Friday, but he has yet to resume any hitting activity, which will be the true barometer for the health of his shoulder. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Brantley returning before the All-Star break, and more clarity on where he stands in his recovery may not come until the Astros reconvene after the Midsummer Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Slated for re-evaluation

Brantley (shoulder) has flown back to Houston to be evaluated further by team doctors, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Brantley landed on the injured list with a shoulder issue in late June and has made slow progress in his recovery over the last few weeks. The 35-year-old took swings afterward but didn't feel good afterward and will have his rehab process slowed as a result. While manager Dusty Baker said that Brantley hasn't encountered a setback, it's not yet clear when the outfielder will be able to return to game action.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: IL stint still in play

Marte noted Tuesday that he's showing improvement in his recovery from a left groin injury, but he doesn't expect to play in either of the remaining two games of the Mets' series in Atlanta, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Marte is out of the lineup Tuesday for the third day...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Deandre Ayton is staying in Phoenix... for now, plus why UNC is losing a top recruit

Happy Friday, all! Hope you're doing well. I realize you may be reading this while watching The Open Championship or at least keeping up with our live leaderboard. After a tough opening-round 78, Tiger Woods' struggles have continued and it looks like he is in serious dangerous of missing the cut. Meanwhile, Cameron Young shot an 8-under 64 to take the Day 1 lead, and Rory McIlroy -- who tees off at 9:59 a.m. -- was second through 18 holes at 6 under. As of Friday morning, Dustin Johnson is atop the leaderboard.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Resting for day game

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. With the top two teams in the National League East closing their series with a day game after a night game, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker decided it was an ideal time to give Ozuna some time off. Adam Duvall will start in left field and Eddie Rosario will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter while Ozuna heads to the bench for the first time since June 19.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Shipped to Minnesota

Gustavsson was traded from the Senators to the Wild in exchange for Cam Talbot on Tuesday. Gustavsson, 24, was likely going to be a backup at best for the Senators, but this deal will allow him a fresh start with the Wild. The Swede went 5-12-1 with a 3.55 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 18 contests last season. Gustavsson should serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup with the Wild, which could give the former some deep-league fantasy appeal if the team can remain competitive.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Mets' Travis Jankowski: Retreats to bench

Jankowski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs. Jankowski went 0-for-8 with two walks while starting in all three of the Mets' contests in Atlanta earlier this week, but he'll return to the bench Thursday with Jeff McNeil (paternity list) and Starling Marte (groin) checking back into the lineup following three- and four-game absences, respectively. McNeil, Marte, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha will likely represent the Mets' top options in the outfield moving forward, so Jankowski's starts are expected to be few and far between.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Stefanic: Steps out of lineup

Stefanic is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Stefanic started the past six games and jumped up to the leadoff spot Tuesday, but he'll receive a day off after going 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He's off to a strong start through eight big-league games with an .808 OPS.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Momentous rehab game Tuesday

Lewis (concussion) started in left field for the first time in his rehab assignment during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and also hit a home run for the fourth straight game in one of his two plate appearances. Lewis exited the game in the top of the...
SEATTLE, WA

