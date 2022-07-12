ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Open Championship 2022: What to expect from the historic Old Course at St. Andrews for the year's final major

By Patrick McDonald
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers return this week to the site of where it all began as the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews, hosts the 150th Open Championship. A fixture in the Open rota dating back to the inception of the sport, St. Andrews has been able to stand the test...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Look: Rory McIlroy broke a spectator’s hand with an errant Open tee shot

Rory McIlroy had a storybook start to The Open Championship at St. Andrews, save for an errant drive that one spectator will surely never forget. Just about everything went right for Rory McIlroy in the first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews. He sunk a putt of over 50 feet on the first hole to start off with a birdie and then didn’t look back. McIlroy made seven birdies and just one bogey on the day to put him in solo second place behind only Cameron Young.
GOLF
AOL Corp

2022 British Open: Tiger Woods' tearful goodbye

Tiger Woods didn't stop as he crossed the Swilcan Bridge. The stone bridge that crosses a thin burn at the 18th hole of St. Andrews has long been the spot where legends like Nicklaus and Watson paused in their final trip, taking in the scene and the appreciation of the gallery. Woods took off his cap, raised his hands, slowed ... but didn't stop. Make of that what you will.
GOLF
FOX Sports

Mickelson at British Open after skipping champions' meal

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — All dressed in black, Phil Mickelson walked out onto the first tee at the Old Course with only a few hundred fans watching nearby and several boisterous seagulls cackling above. His golf week was about to begin — a few days later than normal...
GOLF
CBS Sports

Tiger Woods score: Three-time Open champion ejects early, struggling in awaited return to St. Andrews

Playing one of his favorite events at his favorite course in the world, Tiger Woods showed considerable rust en route to an opening 6-over 78 in the 150th Open Championship on Thursday at St. Andrews. On the course for the first time since the third round of the PGA Championship in May, Woods' score across the 18 holes was the highest of his career as a professional, matching the 78 he shot at the Old Course as an amateur in the final round of the 1995 Open.
GOLF
UPI News

Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open

July 14 (UPI) -- Former world No. 1 Justin Rose withdrew from the field of the 150th British Open with a back injury, the golfer announced Thursday on social media. "On the fourth hole yesterday during my practice round, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back," Rose wrote on Instagram. "I've been getting around the clock treatment, but I just don't feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Key hole from the opening round of British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the British Open:. KEY FACT: Tiger Woods began the British Open with a tee shot that landed in a divot and a second shot that bounced into the Swilcan Burn. He made double bogey and went on to a 78, matching his highest start in the British Open. Rory McIlroy began his round by making a 60-foot putt on his way to a 66 to finish two shots out of the lead.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Covering his 97th major championship, the author was reinvigorated by his arrival into St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — At last month’s U.S. Open, one of the young grasshoppers in the press room, Dan Rapaport, asked me a question I’ve been thinking about ever since: “Do you still get excited showing up at these?” He was referring to the major championships; this Open Championship is my 97th major, going back to 1994. I loved everything about The Country Club, and the back-nine shootout on Sunday was a thriller. As I was running around inside the ropes on the final holes, I felt butterflies in my stomach, both for the competitors and myself. Writing a Sunday game story on a tight deadline produces so much serotonin and adrenaline that the experience is highly addictive. I never take for granted how lucky I am to have these experiences, and spending every major championship connecting (and bantering) with fans and readers is a delight. But was I excited at the start of the week, when Rapaport posed the question? Maybe a little.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Phil Mickelson says he’s ‘ecstatic.’ His demeanor suggests otherwise

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — All week in the run-up to the 150th Open Championship, Phil Mickelson has been following the worst advice in golf: keep your head down. So no Champions Dinner for the 2013 Open winner. No posing with the other Champion Golfers of the Year for the traditional photograph in front of the R&A clubhouse. No interaction with the media. No anything really, his mantra clear: stay out of the way as much as possible.
GOLF
Golf.com

Relive Tiger Woods’ final walk up No. 18 at St. Andrews with these 10 photos

It was an emotional scene on Friday afternoon at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods, in what was perhaps his final competitive round at the Old Course, crossed the Swilcan Bridge and made one of the most famous walks in golf — and the fans showered him in praise. The three-time Open champion admitted after the round that he was not sure if he’d ever make it back to compete at St. Andrews, making it all the more clear that this was a special moment.
GOLF

