Barbie unveils new doll in honor of conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall

ABC News
Cover picture for the articleMattel has announced the latest release in its "Inspiring Women" series, releasing a doll on Tuesday dedicated to conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall. Goodall, 88, began her ground-breaking research on chimpanzees in East Africa more than 60 years ago. "My entire career, I've wanted to help inspire kids to be...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Goodall
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Ida B. Wells
